"Russia Did It" and Other Crimes by Rory

We haven’t had a system of capitalism since the Federal Reserve and Woodrow Wilson hijacked the US Treasury and US economy in 1913. Our financial, monetary and economic system has morphed into fascism, corporatism or something more akin to communism/socialism. The way our economy operates today, in 2017, it is certainly not capitalism.

Since 2008 the ruling and banking class haven’t even tried to hide the FACT that our system is about oligarchs and theft – anything but capitalism. The same could be said for Europe and most any Western “developed” nation. We have a program called Quantitative Easing, which is a fancy, made-up way of saying money printing and bond market manipulation. We also have, proven in a court of law, rigged FOREX markets – the global currency market. The LIBOR market (loan interest rate market) is also rigged as proven, once again, in a court of law.

Look at Greece, Venezuela and Zimbabwe for the second time in less than 20 years. These three nations have seen their economies completely collapse. Greece has been propped up by the European Central Bank because if Greece’s economy were to rot away in the same way as Venezuela and Zimbabwe then Germany and Deutsche Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, would collapse which would trigger a global economic collapse that would make 2008 look like a rounding error. This will not do.

Until what is explained above is understood capitalism will continue to be made out to be the bad guy of our economic problems. As long as capitalism is made the enemy the ruling and banking class criminals can and will continue their global crime sprees uncontested. One can not compare our current economic system to capitalism when it has almost nothing to do with capitalism. If one compares it to fascism then the truth is more easily understood. Fascism is all about inequality – haves and have nots, with nothing in-between. What do we hear from the mainstream media over and over – the one thing they actually get right – is there is an attack on middle class incomes and middle class America. This is 100% correct. Until the middle class is completely wiped out the oligarchs can not truly dictate what the masses will accept.

The US government does not represent the interests of the majority of the country’s citizens, but is instead ruled by those of the rich and powerful, a new study from Princeton and Northwestern Universities has concluded.

The report, entitled Testing Theories of American Politics: Elites, Interest Groups, and Average Citizens, used extensive policy data collected from between the years of 1981 and 2002 to empirically determine the state of the US political system.

After sifting through nearly 1,800 US policies enacted in that period and comparing them to the expressed preferences of average Americans (50th percentile of income), affluent Americans (90th percentile) and large special interests groups, researchers concluded that the United States is dominated by its economic elite. Source If you combine this information with what is happening today with the “Russia did it” narrative then we see how these oligarchs push the mass of people to accept whatever lie they are pushing. If there is information that will prove hillary is a treasonous criminal who should be investigated and then imprisoned for high crimes, well, simply ignore that information and never, ever present credible information on any mainstream media TV or radio. TV and radio are for entertainment, not real information. No one who is promoting the Russiagate allegations is trying to debate William Binney’s allegations. Instead, all of the newsmedia are plastered with allegations of ‘Russia’s meddling in American democracy’. William Binney is the mathematician and Russia-specialist, who quit the NSA in 2001 as its global Technical Director for geopolitical analysis, because of the lying about, and manipulations of, intelligence, that he saw — distortions of intelligence by the George W. Bush Administration — in order to ‘justify’ systematic, massive, and all-encompassing, Government snooping into all Americans’ private electronic communications. His, and some colleagues’, efforts to get the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense to investigate the matter, produced FBI raids into their homes, and seizures of their computers, so as to remove incriminating evidence they might have against higher-ups. According to Binney, NSA’s Director, Michael Hayden, had vetoed in August 2001 a far less intrusive and more effective system of signals-intelligence collection and analysis, which might have enabled the 9/11 attacks to be blocked — a more effective system that would have been less expensive, less intrusive, and not violated Americans’ Constitutional rights. Hayden went on to head the CIA, until the end of George W. Bush’s Presidency. Afterward, Hayden joined the Chertoff Group and other military-industrial-complex contractors of the US federal Government. There were no such rewards for any of the whistleblowers. Source All of these issues are interconnected. If the economy were capitalistic we would have real news on TV and radio. If we had real news on TV and radio we would hear from people like William Binney and reports like Testing Theories of American Politics: Elites, Interest Groups, and Average Citizens would be reported on as well. This would lead directly to the arrest of people like Prescott Bush, George Bush, Sr, George Bush, Jr, the Clinton Crime Family and Obama. This would then lead to the arrest of every banking president and banking “C” level executive for the past 50+ years. This would then lead to the arrest of the “C” level executives of some of the largest corporations in the world. It all begins, as we have stated time and again, with a corrupt currency. Once a currency becomes corrupt the entire system is forced into a life of corruption and crime to cover up the lies the currency is telling. The currency we have in our wallets is a criminal, corrupt liar. Until we attack this criminal and correct the lies we will continue to be slaves to the oligarchs.

