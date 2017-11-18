President Trump’s Biggest Blunder by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

AG Sessions has announced that he is refusing to prosecute Wasserman Schultz and Lois Lerner despite overwhelming evidence against them.

Didn’t President Trump promise to drain the swamp? Then, why is the swamp still growing?

America is outraged and here is the story.

Hillary Clinton Jr., Wasserman Schultz, Is Untouched by Sessions depite Rmapnt Criminality Including Murder

I have called her the next Hillary Clinton. Already the trail of bodies is beginning to accumulate along with her penchant for the obfuscation of the truth and obstruction of justice. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is ready to crash and burn because she does not have all the mafia-style protections that Hillary Clinton has amassed since the her ddays connected Mena cartel Arkanside days. The noose is tightening and it is only a matter of time until this Hillary Clinton style upstart crashes and burns.

Before getting into the two latest stunning developments connected to Wasserman Schultz, let’s take a look at recent history in order to gain some perspective.

Seth Rich Murder: Where Are You Jeff Sessions?

Wasserman Schultz is at the center of the Seth Rich murder. As previously covered onThe Common Sense Show, Wasserman Schultz was clearly linked in the email leaks by Rich to Wikileaks. How do we know this? Because she and Rich were on the same server. It would have been impossible for her not to know what Rich was doing. And when John Podesta stated, “let’s make an example of the leaker” and two days later Rich was dead, Podesta needed distance. So, Wasserman Schultz was served up as the sacrifice. However, her complicity does not stop here. She was involved in the cover-up of Rich’s murder.

Obstruction of Justice: Where Are You Jeff Sessions?

In an amazing conflict of interest, Steve Wasserman a Federal District Attorney for DC has shut down the Seth Rich murder investigation even though there were many unanswered questions such as if this was just a robbery gone bad, why did Rich still have his wallet and watch on him?

ATTENTION JEFF SESSIONS: WHERE ARE YOU? ARE CUT FROM THE SAME CLOTH AS LORETTA LYNCH(MOB)?

Enemy of the People, Jeff Sessions Sponsors Public Theft of Private Property: Civilian Asset Forfeiture

President Trump has done more for the American citizens in 10 months than the last 4 Presidents combined. However, when it comes to the practice of civilian asset forfeiture, he is way off base. And Trump’s Attorney General is leading the charge to increase the government theft of privaate property without due process of law. The Federal Reserve and their colleagues know that the crash is coming.

Your home, your pension, your bank account are all at risk when, not if, the crash comes.The only obstacle in the way of the public theft of private assets is the United States Constitution and the Fifth Amendment. The preactice of Civilian Asset Forfeiture is setting the precedent that the government can steal all of your property.When this practice began in the 1990’s, the amount of property stolen without due process was in the millions. Today, this practice has grown to a $4.5 billion dollar governmental criminal enterprise. That Little Thing Called the Constitution and the Fifth Amendment The Fifth Amendment asserts that no person shall “be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law”. Given the intended narrow definition of the Fifth Amendment, this article will demonstrate that the concept of private property is on life support and that government is attempting to separate as many private assets from its citizens as possible. One of the primary ways that the government is accomplishing this goal is through the RICO statutes and this will be the exclusive focus of this article. What Is RICO? The new game in America is called theft by law enforcement and RICO is the name. Much of the growth of federal criminal procedures has been tied to the expanded use of RICO. RICO stands for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act of 1970. RICO has succeeded in blurring the lines between state and federal law enforcement and in overturning the protections inherent in the guarantees of the U.S. Constitution, namely due process. As previously stated, the Fifth Amendment states that government cannot deprive citizens of life, liberty and property without due process of law. As the Patriot Act negates the Fourth Amendment protections, RICO does the same with the Fifth Amendment due process rights. RICO is essentially the seizure of goods and assets obtained as a result of ACCUSED criminal activity. At the inception of RICO in 1990, there were only three named federal criminal acts subject to RICO confiscation of assets and they were treason, piracy, and counterfeiting. Today, there are literally thousands of federal laws and regulations related to RICO. The mere violation of any one of them, no matter how unintentional and harmless the transgression, can lead to years of imprisonment for the convicted person and the forfeiture of all personal assets. Rico statutes are where the police and federal law enforcement are no better than the criminals they purport to fight. Even when an individual is not charged or found innocent, their confiscated assets are still the property of the law enforcement agency. If a person is found not guilty in court, or the charges are dropped, the person can spend years trying to recover their assets. In some cases, the innocent never recover their stolen property. This is what Jeff Sessions has brought back to America.

Below, is a short video which discusses the reasons why it is time for Sessions to go based on his obsession with civilian asset forfeiture.

Refusing to Prosecute Hillary Clinton for Her Serial Criminality

Jeff Sessions refuses to go after Hillary Clinton despite overwhelming evidence that she is the biggest serial criminal to ever seek the office of the President. Here aare a list of crimes:

Committing the biggest act of treason in US history by selling nuclear grade uranium to the Russians. Hillary’s continual covering of Bil’s sexual abuses. Even in the face of the Roy Moore affair, Hillary protects Bill from prosecution. The Benghazi affair in which she deliberately left Ambassador Stevens under-protected. She know he would be murdered. Hillary’s actions led to the murder of the leader of Libya because he would not capitulate to the will of the central banks. The Whitewater affair. The Vince Foster affair. Clinton turned the IRS into a Nazi gestapo persecution agent for political enemmies. When Hillary was the departing First Lady, she stole untold amounts of White House property ranging from silverware to furniture. Hillary’s kept lover, Huma Abedin is a Muslim Brotherhood member. The treason of emailgate. There are over 33,000 episodes of national security violations that should havesent herto prison for hust one violation. The Chinagate scandal in which Hillary sold high tech secrets, as Secretary of State, in exchange for Chinese donations to the Democratic Party. The Travelgate fiasco. The Clinton Foundation’s money laundering with the help of HSBC Bank. These were profits dervied from Child-Sex-Trafficking, gun running, and drug dealing. Her allies were the Mexican drug cartels and their terrorist allies. Through her position on the board of LaFarge, Hillary gave ISIS their start. The infamous trail of dead bodies, people who won’t testify and allies and employees who go to prison and do not survive.

Sessions refuses to look at even one of these crimes.

Even Roger Stone Was Wrong About Sessions Demise

Sorry Mr. Stone, do-nothing Jeff Sessions seems to content to occupy the throne of do-nothing.

I can draw no other conclusion than Jeff Sessions is a Deep-State operative.

Jeff Sessions represents Trump’s biggest blunder since becoming President because it has been way past time for Sessions to be shown the door.

