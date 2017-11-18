Peppermint and Ginger Are Wonderful Healing Herbs For Self-Care By Dayna Colvin – Natural News

Peppermint and ginger are two of my favorite healing herbs. I discovered peppermint when I was 10 years old and I have used it all my life for treating all my ailments, especially indigestion. I discovered ginger 20 years ago when I had a bad cold and I needed a healing herb to help my immune system. I’m very thankful for their healing medicinal benefits. I have a very sensitive delicate stomach and these wonderful healing herbs have helped me so very much in so many ways. I love peppermint because it grows wild everywhere and there will always be a wonderful healing bounty of it. Ginger mainly grows in the Middle East and various other parts of the world. Both herbs can be planted and grown in your very own herb garden. I often drink peppermint tea when I don’t feel well and I need to heal my indigestion and stimulate my appetite. I drink ginger tea for similar reasons, but I also love to add fresh ginger and ginger powder to my delicious, healthy, vegan meals. The strong pungent aromas are very healing. I love the flavors and aroma. I never leave home without peppermint. It’s energizing, cooling, a natural decongestant, and it creates a positive healing energy in any toxic negative environment. I carry a bottle of organic peppermint essential oil in my purse. I have three boxes of organic peppermint tea in my cupboard. I have two bags of organic ginger powder and 3 large pieces of fresh organic ginger. I encourage everyone to have peppermint and ginger in their first aid kit and holistic, herbal, medicine cabinet. Enjoy good health and healing wellness self-care.

I’d like to share a healing herbal tea recipe I make when my dear husband and I don’t feel well and need a gentle energy boost. It is a wonderful mixture of herbs that mixes very well and is delicious.

In a mug, pour boiling hot water over

2 tsp. fresh mint leaves, rinsed

1/2 tsp. fresh cut ginger, rinsed

2 tsp. fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 tsp. maple syrup or your favorite organic unrefined sweetener

Let the hot tea steep for 30 minutes until the herbs blend well and is very potent. When the aroma fills the air and the tea tastes very minty and gingery, you know the tea is ready to sip. You can enjoy this delicious, healing, herbal tea on cold days, but you can also enjoy it chilled on hot days. It’s wonderful to sip it slowly throughout the day and the herbal potency will help you feel good for hours. Enjoy and have a lovely day.

Flu shot or herbal tea? It’s up to you, but my flu shot resides in my herbal teapot!

