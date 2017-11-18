Islamic Indoctrination Speaker Canceled By CT Public School Due To Parental Outrage & Community Backlash by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

A Connecticut public middle school canceled the indoctrination by an Islamic speaker after parents were outraged and there was a backlash in the community over those attempts to indoctrinate their children.The actions were reported in an editorial piece at the Hartford Courant that blasted the school for “failing the tolerance test.”

Andrew Julien, the editor-in-chief at The Courantwrote:

Bristol school officials had an opportunity to stand up for tolerance and diversity and to decry internet bullying and small, hateful attitudes. They failed. Superintendent Susan Moreau said she canceled a scheduled speech by Annam Choudhry, who was to talk with a Northeast Middle School class about Islam and her experiences as a Muslim woman, “because the teacher felt threatened,” Ms. Moreau said. “She was getting phone calls and emails that were, in her words, threatening.” It began, as self-righteous fury usually does these days, on Facebook. A member of the private “Bristol Talks” Facebook group posted about the planned presentation, and the comments began — people saying that the talk would be a snub of Christianity and so forth. Some angry residents contacted the schools in “emails to the principal and the teacher [that] were very confrontational,” according to school board Chairman Chris Wilson. So, under the blanket of “safety reasons,” the program was canceled.

Of course, Julien attacked parents and the community as “internet trolls being in charge” and said that police should have been called if there were any threats.

Julien’s problem here? There were no threats. The speaker merely “felt threatened.” Why? Because parents and the community were outraged that an Islamist would be invited to the school their children attend to be indoctrinated.

Of course, since he missed that, he then went on to talk about the “politically correct” way to have handled the threats, which didn’t exist.

This guy even thinks middle school children should not only “study” Islam, but also “study” Communism. I’m not surprised coming from Communist Connecticut.

However, Bare Naked Islam added a letter sent to parents and commentary about the indoctrination:

The Council on American Islamic Relations said in its online statement that “canceling speakers outright emboldens individuals and organizations in Bristol who are Islamophobic and anti-Semitic.” A number of incidents have been reported around the country, some of which may be connected to national organizations. The conservative American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) claims there is “a nation-wide epidemic” of Islamic “indoctrination” in public schools, some of which it deems unconstitutional. It singled out a chapter in a 7th grade Tennessee study guide called “Origins of Islam.” The group is active in cases in Wisconsin, Georgia, and California, and its “Stop Islamic Indoctrination in School” petition has over 200,000 signatures. Another group, ACT! For America, has inspired local groups to challenge history textbooks; in March of this year, activists filed formal complaints about two textbooks in Charlotte County, Florida, claiming that they whitewash Islam.

Well, we all know about Hamas-CAIR, don’t we? They are a designated terror groupthat has no business even being allowed to exist in the united States of America.

Frankly, I’m glad to hear parents taking this kind of stand. They should. It’s their kids after all, and both the school district and Mr. Julien should respect their wishes.

However, there is a more excellent way and that is to rid children of the government indoctrination centers that will equate all gods as the same, all morality as the same and the twisted notions of Communists, Socialists and Islamists as equal with America’s Christians forefathers.

Take your kids out of these indoctrination centers and teach them at home as your Creator commanded (Deuteronomy 6) and you can get started doing it right now for free by clicking here.

