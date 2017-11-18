Federal Reserve Controls Coinbase, Coindesk, Kraken, Ripple …By Justin Danneman – Squawker

My previous article focuses more on the central banker connections with Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, however I felt that exposing more of their connections is warranted. As an investor knowledge is what makes or breaks you.

When researching this material, I do what I always do.

I follow the money.

If the images of tin foil hats, the words “fake news”, or the immediate need to write a comment calling me a flat earther pop up in your brain upon reading that the possibility of the crypto-realm being under the control of those who already control you, provide for me a specific counter argument, and we can have an open minded discussion.

I personally have never understand why so many dismiss the possibility that the richest and most powerful people on the planet strategize collectively on how to create more wealth and power for themselves.

I get why many dismiss this notion since within the media these financial tycoons “act” confused over crypto-currencies, often discussing their “future” potential as something theoretical in both good and bad ways. The truth is it’s all a smokescreen.

Practically everything relating to cryptocurrencies and cross chain platforms (payment systems) has central bank funding at its roots. They were in on it from day one.

AXA Strategic Ventures, the investment arm of AXA Group, whose CEO Henri De Castries is also the chairman of the Bilderberg Group, is considered a primary investor of Blockstream, having donated $55 million.

Barry Silbert sits on the board of Blockstream, is the owner of the Bitcoin Investment Trust (BIT), and most importantly, is the CEO and founder of the Digital Currency Group (DCG).

Blockstream and Chaincode employ most of the Bitcoin Core Development team.

“Banks can’t ignore Bitcoin anymore.” – Barry Silbert



DCG’s co-founder Glenn Hutchins, a once special adviser to President Clinton as well as Hillary, sits on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Nasdaq, …

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is one of 12 central banks that make up the Federal Reserve – a bank that very few truly comprehend, belonging to a fairly easy to research banking web that leads up through the IMF to the Bank of International Settlements (BIS).

The BIS has every central bank on the planet under its umbrella. They are all connected – they strategize as one.

When the IMF’s Managing Director Christine Lagarde spoke in London at the Bank of England about future possibilities for cryptocurrencies, comparing their rise to a brave new world of wonder and possibility …

… what she really meant was they (the bankers) were well on their way to a(singular) brave new world.

The DCG Portfolio is Quite the Collection

According to Matt Corallo, one of the Bitcoin Core developers, DCG may be able to:

