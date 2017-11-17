PUTIN & TRUMP COULD SAVE THE WORLD Video – SGTReport

Do you think Vladimir Putin has forgotten the Bolshevik revolution or the Rothschild hand that was behind it? Under his rule, Christianity has spread throughout Russia like wild fire. What we are now facing is a war that’s spiritual in nature. In a recent speech Putin noted, “Without the moral values that are rooted in Christianity… people will inevitably lose their human dignity.” He may have been referring to the global issue of pedophilia, a problem he went on to speak about. Vladimir Putin has not forgotten Russian history. If he and President Trump both stood together against the Zionist agenda for World War 3, Putin and Trump could save the world.



