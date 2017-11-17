Opposition to Judge Moore Crumbles Video – Bill Still

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders yesterday announced that President Trump will not ask Judge Roy Moore to withdraw from the Dec. 12th special election to replace Jeff Sessions as one of Alabama’s two Senators.

“That is a decision the people of Alabama need to make, not the president.”

President Trump endorsed Moore after Moore trounced State Senator Luther Strange in the GOP primary.

As the credibility of the stories of the accusers of Judge Moore one-by-one dissolve away like the wicked witch in the Wizard of Oz, the Alabama Republican party’s executive committee met yesterday to discuss what their position would be going forward.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had pressured the state party to do something to drive Moore from the race. This morning’s “The Hill” reported that an unnamed source close to McConnell painted a picture of gloom and doom if Moore is allowed to remain.



“The Alabama Republican Party has to come to grips with the fact that they’re going to lose that seat.”

Why? A new poll commissioned by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) was taken on Sunday – a day before support for Moore’s accusers began to crumble. It claims Moore is trailing the far-left Democrat candidate by 12 points.

Nevermind that the sample size of the NRSC poll may have been restricted to Democrats and blood relatives of Mitch McConnell and John McCain.

No, fake polls have not gone away and they are still daily reported as fact by every single unit of the mainstream media.

We have done many reports on fake polls and how they are done. Please see reports #986, 1096, 1197, 1304, but especially my last report before the 2016 election, #1314.

So does anyone with a lick of common sense actually believe that a far leftist sacrifice candidate will take out the most popular judge in Alabama history? No way. The Alabama Republican party in essence told Senator McConnell and the rest of the Washington swamp-dwelling RINO herd to forget it.

They decided to do nothing. The election will go on as scheduled. Their decision left Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell with no way to disqualify Moore from the race.

