New York Fed: “Underlying Inflation” Hits 11-Year High by Wolf Richter – Wolf Street

Something is moving beneath the surface.

Today is inflation day. After the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Consumer Price Index for October this morning, several other inflation gauges were released, all based on rejiggering in some way the minute disaggregated details of the BLS data pile. This includes the Atlanta Fed’s “Sticky-Price CPI,” which ticked up 2.2%, and the New York Fed’s “Underlying Inflation Gauge,” which hit the highest level since August 2006.

Inflation – when defined as increase in consumer prices – is very much in the eye of the beholder, or rather of the spender. Every household has its own inflation rate, depending on whether they have kids in college, have high medical expenses, or rent an apartment in a city where rents are high and soaring at double-digit rates.

And now that the New York Fed’s Underlying Inflation Gauge has hit an 11-year high, in a sign of things to come, we better take a look at it.

The UIG comes, like most inflation measures, in two forms: The “prices-only” UIG, which is based on 223 disaggregated price series in the CPI and is comparable to a “core” inflation measure; and the “full data set” UIG, which incorporates all the data of the “prices-only” UIG plus 123 macroeconomic and financial variables.

In October:

The “prices-only” UIG rose 2.3% year-over-year.

The “full data set” UIG jumped 3.0% year-over-year, the highest rate since August 2006.

This chart shows the “full-data set” UIG. Note the recent surge to 3%.

“Both UIG measures continue to indicate a firming in trend inflation,” the New York Fed says. They’re both currently estimating the CPI inflation trend “in the 2.25% to 3.00% range.”

How did they get there? The New York Fed explains its gauge:

The UIG provides a measure of underlying inflation and is defined as the persistent part of the common component of monthly inflation. The design of the UIG is based on the idea that movements in underlying inflation are accompanied by related changes in the common persistent component of other economic and financial series.

