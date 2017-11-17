Helga Zepp-LaRouche: Americans Must Discover What Really Happened on Trump’s China Trip from LaRouche PAC

Helga Zepp-LaRouche, founder of the Schiller Institute, today called on the American people to disregard the lies and blackouts about President Trump’s trip to China prevalent in the media of the United States and Europe, and to find out for themselves about the historic development that took place. Speaking on her regularly weekly webcast shown on newparadigm.schillerinstitute.com, and on this website, Zepp-LaRouche said:

“I think it’s very important that our viewers around the world really take a look at this themselves; do not go by what the media is reporting. Try to get the speeches, which are all archived; listen to them yourself. View the Chinese TV coverage of Trump’s trip. I appeal to your reason not to be fooled by the media, not to fall into the trap of Cold War propaganda. The opposite of what the media is saying is happening. Please, dear listeners and viewers—meaning you—take the time to inform yourself; build your own judgement. You don’t have to believe us, but go to the sources and get the first-hand opinion of what is really happening, rather than relying on media reports.”

In her webcast, Zepp-LaRouche gave her viewers a short summary of what took place on the trip:

“Well, I think it is the beginning of a new era of strategic relationships between the United States and China, as President Xi Jinping has said. Trump was received with the highest possible honors; the characterization was that this was a “state visit-plus” and President Xi Jinping even said that this was a “state visit-plus-plus.” They rolled out the red carpet so to speak in a way that they have never done for any other foreign dignitary since before the existence of the People’s Republic of China.

