The Central Banks Are Now Preparing For The Financial Crisis (Video)
After Jamie Dimon slammed bitcoin for being a money laundering tool, JP Morgan has been busted for money laundering. Is online sales pushing the brick and mortar stores over the edge? Wall Street responds to the brick and mortar meltdown, WS creates and ETF that if b&m retail declines you make money. Empty retail space in Manhattan is growing, the rent is outrageous. Another step forward for sound money, Texas opens its gold reserve. The central banks are changing the way they do business and they are preparing for the financial crisis.
