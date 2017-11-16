Synthesis of Xi Jin Ping’s Win-Win BRI : Waxing Global Destiny by Anne Teoh for the Saker

From the depths of despair, one can climb out to see blue sky and fields of flowers, hear birdsongs and the rivers flowing, breathe pure air and find a road with people and their goods. The year 2016 can be viewed, for me, as a watershed in which the line was drawn between good and evil. I, like many, caught up in the churning out of so much farce; woke up from a chest of buried discomforting glimpses of the past (bombing of Cambodia, Iran ) to confront a reality check for being a ‘forgetful pacifist,’ sleep walking through the endless bombings, not suspecting the dubious role played by some mainstream media and doubting if any change can be for the better; even as I’m not American and don’t live there.

But, we’re all part of the world, as evident to me from the 60s – a time of revolutions in both the eastern and western hemispheres. As an interested observer, on the surface, events in China and the US were complex and different; yet the underpinning cause in both revolutions was the fight against imperialism. Nostalgia aside, those were innocent days, for, by 2016, one can no longer ignore the necessity cross the rubicon; decisively to never to participate in wars even at mind games, but to bear in mind about being the eternal peacemaker.

More and more, I view the forces shaping our world events – from the Middle East to the Kim – Trump crisis like unknown forces from the subterranean, stunning us into the underworld of killing beasts and nightmares; yet, simultaneously, more reassuring forces for reason, peace and progress drifted in from the Eurasian vastness: creating altogether, a global whirl, whipping up the undercurrents that can take us towards either a complementary history or a battleground of divisions and contradictions.

I have always believed that a handful of great good guys can make a difference. In the throes of propaganda and counter propaganda, I was determined to stick to the path of peace and neutralize all arguments; despite the facts of military movements and preparations to strike or defend. The idea is that vis-à-vis whatever confrontations, one can always find a solution; an idea that formed when I read Mao’s Thoughts in my undergrad days and understanding just this point.

If we take the Daoist symbol as prima facie, in the Yin – Yang, the light – dark, masculine – feminine, heaven – hell, capitalist – communist polar opposites, the ironic elements would psyche us for expectations of ominous endings, an eventual catharsis as inevitable in our tragic mindsets as most operas, like Armageddon. As 2016 was a water shed year – of a declining west and an emerging east, we shouldn’t make dire conclusions too soon, for going by the Daoist sign, the east – west movements can either be interpreted as complementary or contradictory. For those in empathy with the history and culture of east and west, the inner tensions during the popular uprisings of the revolutionary spirit in China’s Cultural Revolution and the USA’s Love and Peace Flower Power Revolution shared the underpinning struggle for universal humanity. The difference between them is in the degree and scale of their political history, bearing in mind the evolutionary paths of an ancient empire seeped in the art of warfare, tradition and scientific innovations and an arriviste empowered with a new world, militant technology, and liberal education; also bearing in mind that China and the US were both fighting against the oppression of colonization some time in their history and in the 60s too. Throughout the 60s, there were solid Americans working with Mao’s revolutionaries and Nixon’s visit was testimony of US and China verging on the complementary axis, however the various circles might spin their many contradictions about the historic meeting between Nixon and Mao. We’re not doomed to the contradictions when the deeds of the good folks complement louder than words and are in fact, indelible iconic images in our hearts and minds.

From all my prying into the history of modern China, I can imagine a totally oppressed Chinese race led by a librarian revolutionary. He’s armed with Marxism and the Communist Manifesto and nothing else – not a gun, a doctor, a soldier or an ill-will but an underground mobilization of dedicated, oppressed and noble- minded students, peasants and the dispossessed. Somehow they weren’t alone. They were joined by noble, dedicated and determined fellow humans from the US, like Israel Epstein, Edward Snow, Helen Snow, Anna Louise Armstrong , Norman Bethune, Sidney Rittenberg and many more worthy fellowmen, giving their lives to struggle alongside Mao’s revolutionaries to their final victory in October 1949.

