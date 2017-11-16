RIPPLE XRP ON A RUN! by Junius Maltby – Steemit

One Crypto I keep my eye on, and I actually moved into as I “play” is Ripple XRP. A friend, we’ll call him J.B. has urged me to look at Ripple since it was 0.03 cents. 500 XRP is all I have – however today, we saw the announcement on CNBC

This is incredible news, adding to the already superb resume of the young crypto. Many are aghast at a crypto being clutched and pushed, used and traded between big banks – I really don’t care. I am here to make a quick profit and buy metal before these coke-heads of Wall Street burn the entire civilized world to the ground.

This morning on the news, Ripple popped up 28%

If you are playing the Crypto game, know that Ripple appears to be a very well run, exemplary player in the arena of cryptocurrency – and will likely be one of the FEW to remain on the scene in the years to come. Yes, in the years to come there will be a blood bath, wiping out many of the dysfunctional, start up, wannabe cryptos run by basement denizens and nerds. That is a fact. Imagine maybe 10-20 main crytptos in 5 years (or less).

What’s interesting is XRP hasn’t really climbed to its previous highs (yet) this morning. I would imagine that today we see more buying as this news permeates the community. Of course there will be some profit takers pulling chips off the table, however the volume of buying may very well outpace the sellers as more and more people begin to see the seriousness of Ripple XRP as a major player on the scene now.

Ripple continues to impress, both in the way it is run, its model, is stability and performance. Not a bad call J.B. – THANKS FOR THE TIP.