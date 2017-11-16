Remarkable Email From A KWN Reader About What Is Happening In The Gold & Bitcoin Markets from King World News

TDC Note – Please keep in mind bitcoin, like central bank fiat currencies around the world, is controlled and owned by the upper 0.01%. Most bitcoins are owned by the upper 1%. “bitcoin = paradigm shift” is laughable – especially since it is measured in the current fiat currencies.

Below is an email from one of KWN’s global readers and what he had to say about the gold and Bitcoin markets was quite interesting.

One Trade Spikes Price Of Bitcoin 30%!

November 16 ( King World News) – This email came from one of the global KWN readers (Kevin W.): “On Monday, November 14 when Bitcoin moved up 30% on a $20 million purchase in one blockchain transaction representing .02% of outstanding Bitcoin Value of $100 billion, it is also interesting that the overall total blockchain transaction value for the day in Bitcoin amounted to about $2 billion. Consequently one transaction representing 1% of overall worldwide transaction value in Bitcoin moved the price by 30%!…

What About The Paper Gold Market?

Now compare that to the highly manipulated and legally licensed to steal Comex, where the Bank for International Settlements, New York Fed and its gold bullion banks trade gold futures (and plunder from both large and small traders). With open interest in Gold Comex at about 525,000 contracts, and total daily trading averaging at about 350,000 contracts, a 1% market order to slam prices down would represent only 3500 contracts – a smidgen compared to what is actually being thrown out at (the paper gold) market day in and day out.

Instead, Comex Gold sees 10% of daily trading volume or 33,000 contracts being executed in a 1-3 minute time frame nearly every day of trading in an effort to suppress prices and take out the gambling weak hands that are long and thick headed enough to still be playing the (paper) game. 33,000 contracts represents $4 billion, and at 5% margin posted by the gold bankster mob about $200 million.

