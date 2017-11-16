Radiation near Tokyo spiked to 100,000,000 times normal after Fukushima — “Intensive contamination” hit Tokyo area… “Extremely high” levels detected — Info about radioactive contamination hidden from public from ENE News

PLOS, Nov 14, 2017 (emphasis added): Radioactive contamination in the Tokyo metropolitan area in the early stage of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (FDNPP) accident and its fluctuation over five years

The activity and inventory of radioactive material in the eastern part of Tokyo tended to be high … The radioactive plume with high 131I activity spread into the Tokyo metropolitan area …

in a roadside ditch sludge in Kashiwa City… The quantity of 134+137Cs deposited in the region studied was estimated… from values measured in the soil, it was estimated as 5.35 TBq …

studied was estimated… from values measured in the soil, it was estimated as … High activities and inventories of the radionuclides were found in eastern Tokyo and northern Chiba… The contamination was even higher in the adjoining northern part of Chiba located east of Tokyo…

in eastern Tokyo and northern Chiba… The in the adjoining northern part of Chiba located east of Tokyo… The results reveal that the Tokyo metropolitan area even now continues to be affected by radioactive contamination caused by the FDNPP accident…

IRSN, 2016 (pdf): Fukushima-Daiichi Accident: Main contamination events… Event of 14-16 March – This event is marked by turning winds and by a rainfall that generated significant contamination of the Japanese territory. On the evening of the 14th of March, a first radioactive plume was transported by winds towards the southwest… and reached the Tokyo area. At Tsukuba, 153 Bq/m3 ** were measured…

** 153 Bq/m3 = 153,000,000 uBq/m3 Cs-137 in Tsukuba after Fukushima vs. 1.2 uBq/m3 Cs-137 in Tsukuba before Fukushima (source) = 127,500,000 times higher Cs-137 after Fukushima

