Medieval Gold, Silver Hoard Discovered In Northeastern France

Researchers in northeastern France have announced the discovery of an “exceptional” treasure trove, with more than 2,200 medieval gold and silver coins.

According to reports, the gold and silver hoard was discovered when archaeologists were digging in an area next to the former Benedictine monastery Cluny Abbey. The treasure was first unearthed two months ago and announced earlier this week after the coins and other artifacts were catalogued.

“It’s an exceptional and extremely rare treasure,” said Anne Flammin from France’s National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), said in a statement Tuesday. “With so many coins, all minted in the first half of the 12th century, this cache constitutes an exceedingly rare find for medieval Europe.



