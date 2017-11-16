The medical police state has arrived in California: Mother threatened with ARREST for refusing to vaccinate her children by: Lance D Johnson – Natural News

California’s unconscionable vaccine mandate law (SB 277) went into effect July 1, 2016. The law eliminates parental rights, medical choice, and informed consent, forcing parents to submit their children to 40 doses of 10 vaccines, with no exceptions. The law applies to all children attending public and private K-12 schools, licensed daycare facilities, in-home daycare, public or private preschools and after-school care programs. Parents who refuse the forced, unnecessary, and sometimes dangerous vaccine protocol, have two restrictive options. They may give up their own discretion, bend over, and seek a medical exemption from a state licensed pediatrician (an exemption that is granted less than one percent of the time). Or parents must accept the harsh reality, that they have no access to public school and must instead homeschool their child, which isn’t always economical for working parents.

Recently, on what started out as just a regular school day, one California mother found out just how threatening this law is and how real this medical police state is becoming. One morning when she walked her kids to the bus stop, she was approached by a police officer and an unnamed official from the Claremont school district. They immediately began to interrogate her about vaccination records for her children.

Wisely, the mother refused to answer the officials and began to record the interaction. The officials, refusing to give their names, continued to question her. As the mother refused to give in to their demands and stood her ground, they slowly backed away and left in a squad car. Later, when she called the police department to report the incident, they told her that she would be arrested if she refused to vaccinate her children. Unreal!

In order to protect herself, she posted the video on Facebook. Along with the video, she called out for help:

Please watch this Video and share I am. I am being set up by the Claremont school district to be arrested and they are trying to force me to give my child immunization shots! I woke up this morning and walked my kids to the bus stop like I always do. Guess who was waiting the Claremont police department along with another man asking me about my child’s shots! I called the police department to make a complaint for harassment and was told by the sergeant, that me not giving my kids shots is a criminal act and that I will be arrested. This is why they were at the bus stop to try to incriminate me by me attempting to them that my son does not have any shots. This is crazy!! I want the world to know if I am arrested this is why! I will follow up with the facts!!!!

Most states graciously give parents a “religious exemption” so parents can lawfully forgo vaccine requirements to enroll their children in school. However, when rights come from the government, or man’s authority, they can easily be taken away, as seen in California. The authoritarians who work for the vaccine industry see the California vaccine mandate as a model for the rest of the Nation, and they are constantly lobbying to do away with philosophical and religious exemptions in other states.

The vaccine industry, using the state and local government as pawns, should never dictate what goes into children’s bodies. Health freedom is one of the most pressing issues of our time.

Learn More – Natural News