James Turk – Central Planners About To Have A Moment Of Crisis In The Gold & Silver Markets

Today James Turk answered the question everyone is focused on in the gold and silver universe and he also warned that central planners are about to have a moment of crisis in the gold and silver markets.

War In The Gold & Silver Markets Heats Up

November 16 ( King World News) – James Turk: “When we spoke a few weeks ago, Eric, gold was $1,278 and silver was $17.06. Today gold and silver closed in New York at $1,279 and $17.07. Although their prices haven’t changed much from where they were a few weeks ago, there is a lot going on beneath the surface. We are seeing the market forcing the hand of central planners, rather than the other way around. This is good news for gold and silver…

Both gold and silver have done a lot of base building, and the breakout from their bases is getting close. Last time we spoke I wasn’t ready to hazard a guess when the breakout would happen because there is no way to predict when a base will end with a breakout. And there still isn’t. But look at the following chart showing the daily spot silver price in London.

Even though both gold and silver are positioned pretty much the same, I want to use this silver chart because its picture is much clearer. Also, even though both metals are trading backwardated in London, the backwardation is much deeper in silver, so it has greater upside potential when the breakout occurs. Meaning, the gold/silver ratio will fall as silver outperforms gold.

The point here, Eric, is that silver looks very close to a breakout and ready to start climbing higher. The chart above also shows the head-and-shoulders pattern that we have previously spoken about (highlighted in green rectangles). The three downtrend lines show how silver keeps getting beaten back in its attempts to break higher, which it is once again trying to do as it moves day-by-day toward the point of the large triangle.

