The Fed Isn’t “Confused” About Inflation… It WANTS You In the Dark! by Graham Summers – Gains Pains Capital

The Fed claims it’s “confused” as to why inflation remains so low.

The Fed isn’t confused at all. It intentionally measures inflation in ridiculous ways to guarantee that the “official number” remains nowhere near reality.

On top of this, we have factual evidence that Fed is in fact well aware that inflation is clocking in well above its 2% “target.”

Indeed, the New York Fed’s UIG inflation measure (which includes a “full data set,” unlike the ridiculous CPI which ignores most costs of living) records inflation between 2.25% and 3%.

-the UIG measures currently estimate trend CPI inflation to be in the 2.25% to 3.00% range, with both registering above the actual twelve-month change in the CPI.

Source: the New York Fed

So the New York Fed, the branch of the Fed that is in charge of market operations, is well aware that inflation is well over 2%.

It’s not the only Central Bank is aware of this either. The Central Banks of China, Russia, and Germany also know inflation is in fact higher than the Fed claims… which is why ALL of them are loading up on Gold by the ton.

What do they see coming?

A $USD collapse like this:

