Your Computer Isn’t the Only Thing at Risk By Jason Hanson – LFB.org

Dear Black Bag Confidential Reader,

Many years ago, when wireless keyboards were first introduced, large numbers of computer users followed the untethered trend into blissful, cordless ignorance.

But what if I told you that for just a couple bucks, I could see everything you type on your wireless keyboard?

The thing is most wireless keyboards work on an unencrypted radio frequency (including brands such as Hewlett-Packard and Toshiba), which means a criminal within a certain range would be able to pick up that frequency and intercept what you are typing.

If you work in a large office building, for example, a hacker could easily set up shop within 250 feet of you without being noticed. Or they could walk into the local coffee shop where everyone is using their computers in close proximity to one another and spy on anyone in the vicinity.

To compound the problem, radio frequencies aren’t traceable, which means if someone were intercepting your keystrokes, you wouldn’t even know about it.

You can see how easy it is for hackers to get ahold of your personal information.

But what can you do to protect yourself? Well, you need to invest in an encrypted wireless keyboard, of course.

The One Factor to Look For

The only wireless keyboards that are encrypted are those that use Bluetooth to connect to various devices. Bluetooth technology is standardized and has undergone extensive security testing, which makes it the obvious choice compared with a completely unsecure radio connection.

So unless you have a Bluetooth-enabled keyboard, anyone who wants to could purchase a radio device for as little as $12 that will intercept your signal and share every keystroke you make.

This includes secure logins, passwords, banking information, personal emails… literally anything you type on your keyboard. No matter what type of security you have on the computer itself, it won’t protect the information from being intercepted from the keyboard.

Since this type of hack only affects keyboards that operate on an unencrypted radio frequency, here are three Bluetooth-enabled wireless keyboards to consider purchasing:

