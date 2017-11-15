Safe Storage of Gas & Combustible Fuels by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

SAFE STORAGE OF FUEL

Do you store Fuel?

Gasoline, Diesel, Propane, Kerosene, Camp-Fuel, Alcohol, Fuel-Oils, Acetylene?

Are you storing them “Safely and Properly”?

Have a look at this perfectly timed photo of an exploding gas can. Probably staged, but still quite impressive to say the least:

Guest Article by NRP

Flammable liquids can be one of the most dangerous items anyone can store. Safe storage of gas and other fuels should be a top priority. If stored incorrectly it can lead to explosive disastrous results and even death.

Here is an excerpt from the National Fire Protection Association:

“In 2007-2011, U.S. municipal fire departments responded to an estimated average of 51,600 fires per year starting with ignition of a flammable gas and another 160,910 fires per year starting with ignition of a flammable or combustible liquid. The flammable gas fires resulted in an estimated 168 civilian deaths, 1,029 civilian injuries, and $644 million in direct property damage per year. The flammable or combustible liquid fires resulted in an estimated 454 civilian deaths, 3,910 civilian injuries, and $1.5 billion in direct property damage per year.”

Let me reiterate, these numbers are PER YEAR!

212,510 Fires

622 Deaths

4,939 Injuries

$2,144,000,000 Property Damage

SAFE STORAGE OF GAS AND COMBUSTIBLE FUELS

So, back to the question, Are you storing fuels safely?

Storing a can of gas in the garage may seem harmless enough, right?

Is the water heater in the garage? The furnace?

Where do you store the propane tanks? Even those little one pound tanks of propane for the Coleman Stove?

WHERE TO STORE YOUR FUELS

Storage of gas, fuels, or any combustible flammable liquids in the home or garage may not be one of the best places. For safe storage of gas or other combustible fuels, consider having a well (VERY WELL) ventilated shed away from the home.