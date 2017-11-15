RECORDS BEING BROKEN: This Is Exactly The Kind Of Thing The Late, Great Richard Russell Used To Warn His Readers About… from King World News

This is exactly the kind of thing the late, great Richard Russell, the “Godfather” of newsletter writers, used to warn his readers about…

Records Broken At Art & Diamond Auctions!

November 14 ( King World News ) – This is exactly the kind of thing that the late, great Richard Russell, the “Godfather” of newsletter writers, used to keep an eye on — records being set at art and diamond auctions. From Bloomberg in May of this year:

Jean-Michel Basquiat’s painting of a skull sold for $110.5 million at Sotheby’s in New York, setting an auction record for American artists and providing a windfall for the daughter of two collectors who purchased it for $19,000 in 1984. The Basquiat propelled Sotheby’s auction results to $319 million in sales, a 32 percent increase from a year ago. Fifty lots were offered and all but two sold.

Now this today from Bloomberg:

A flawless 163-carat clear diamond fetched about $34 million at Christie’s in Geneva on Tuesday evening. The diamond…exceeded the auction house’s expectation of $25 million. The stone was the largest of its kind ever auctioned…It took more than 1,700 hours to create.