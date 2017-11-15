MSM Tells The American People: ‘Hand Over Your Weapons!’…. Errrrr No! by Susan Duclos – All News Pipeline

Trying To Incite Civil War In America – More Proof They’ve Gone Totally Insane!

The mainstream media has gone on a full-on “gun confiscation‘ push rather than their usual call for gun control, with outlets like ABC News pushing for ” Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPO)” which would “empowers family members and police to take guns away from a person who may pose a danger to themselves or others. The person’s access to firearms is blocked until they can demonstrate that the risk is over,” dressing up the direct violation of the Fifth Amendment by using terminology like “ERPOs are a temporary restraining order for guns.”

As of now, only Washington, California, Connecticut and most recently Oregon have ERPO laws (while Indiana and Texas have modified risk warrant statutes). Over the past year, however, spurred by a string of mass shootings beginning with the Pulse Nightclub attack that killed 49 in June 2016, legislatures in 19 states and Washington, D.C., have taken up 32 separate ERPO bills for consideration, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization that advocates for gun control. Everytown’s deputy legal director, William Rosen, told ABC News that list will grow. “We expect to see at least as much interest in 2018,” he said. “There is a growing consensus,” added Lauren Alfred of the gun violence prevention group Sandy Hook Promise, “that this is the first step we should be taking when we are talking about people who are at risk of hurting themselves or others.”

States enacting these types of orders are “empowering” family members and law enforcement to strip a persons Second Amendment right to bear arms by violating their Fifth Amendment which states that no person shall “be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law,” from nothing more than an accusation that the person is a danger to themselves or others.

Advocates claim that the guns would be confiscated after an order from a judge, claiming that implies “due process” to get around the Fifth Amendment, but as Breitbart points out by using Washington state as an example, “Such orders allow a judge to issue an ex parteorder for the confiscation of an American’s firearms. This means the order can be issued without the firearm owner even being present for the process. His or her first knowledge of the order would come when police knocked on their door to sweep the house for firearms.”

That same Globe article admits these types of orders, which are generally pushed the hardest after a mass shooting occurs, the same as the howling for gun control after any tragedies, is most often effective is in stemming suicides, not mass shootings, but the fact is gun control and confiscation advocates are using these types of ERPOs as just the first step and back door, in their long term plan to confiscate all guns from Americans.

California outlet Lacrosse Tribune shows us exactly how these types of orders can be used as a back door to total gun confiscation. In CA it is called Armed and Prohibited Persons System, or APPS program, described as “an automated system for tracking firearm owners and to provide the legal authority to proactively disarm convicted criminals, people with certain mental illnesses, and others deemed dangerous.”

The article states the names on their list grew by 14 percent in 2016 because “the state expanded its data-collection beyond handguns to include long guns like shotguns and rifles.”