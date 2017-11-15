Louis Navellier & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. (Podcast)

The flattening yield curve suggests that the upcoming FOMC quarter point rate hike slated for December, will likely be the last of the cycle.

Given the host’s forecast of 24,000 by 2018 and Louis Navellier’s growth estimate of 11%, the duo exam several stock upgrades from various sectors that recently climbed from a hold to a buy rating on the Navellier Rating Service. Companies reviewed include Insurance company Aflac, Prudential (PUK), Bristol Myers and Phillips 66 (PSX) as solid dividend paying candidates, and China’s Twitter company Weibo (WB) (figure 1.1.). Louis Navellier advises each portfolio hold at least 4-8% gold as a ballast to right the portfolio amid tepid financial conditions. Our guest is concerned that extensive use of robotic trading on Wall Street could lead to another 2015-style flash crash, where automated trading resulted in over a 30% intraday price swing as several companies shares dropped 90% or more.