The Feds Are Investigating Allegations That Planned Parenthood Has Been Selling Baby Body Parts For Profit by Michael Snyder – End of the American Dream

Is Planned Parenthood finally going to be held accountable for their crimes against humanity? Pro-life activists all over the nation are absolutely thrilled by reports about a potential FBI investigation of Planned Parenthood. For the past several years, undercover video after undercover video has exposed what is going on deep inside Planned Parenthood clinics, but federal law enforcement authorities never took any action. Of course we probably should not have expected any justice during the Obama years, but many were hoping that things would change under Trump, and that now appears to be happening.

For years, those of us in the pro-life community have been complaining that nobody from Planned Parenthood ever seems to get into trouble for anything even though they are committing some of the most heinous crimes imaginable. Are we about to get the breakthrough that we have been hoping for? The following comes from the Hill…

The FBI has asked the Senate for unredacted documents it obtained from abortion providers, signaling agents may be investigating whether Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers illegally sold fetal tissue and body parts, according to sources familiar with the document request. The request was made in recent days, the sources said, to the Senate Judiciary Committee, whose chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), last December referred Planned Parenthood and several other abortion providers to the FBI for investigation after a lengthy probe into the transfers of fetal tissue.

If the FBI truly is looking into these things, it should be a slam dunk.

As Lila Rose has said, the only thing that would keep top executives from Planned Parenthood from going to prison “is politics”…

Lila Rose, a prominent anti-abortion activist, praised the FBI’s document request. “We, of course, applaud any action taken to follow the evidence to where it leads and to hold Planned Parenthood accountable,” she said. “The only thing that could hinder this investigation from leading to indictments of Planned Parenthood and the companies involved in the sale of fetal body parts is politics.”

This very exciting news comes at a time when we are learning even more about what is really going on inside Planned Parenthood clinics. According to someone that actually participated in the practice of organ harvesting, Planned Parenthood used incentives such as bonuses to make sure that as many usable organs were harvested as possible…

A technician who participated in harvesting organs from aborted babies provided by Planned Parenthood says her company encouraged workers to obtain as many high-value samples as possible with incentives such as bonuses. In the latest exposé from the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), former StemExpress procurement technician Holly O’Donnell admits bonuses varied according to body parts, with high-demand organs such as brains, hearts, lungs and eyes fetching top dollar.

In fact, Holly O’Donnell says that Planned Parenthood supervisors applied “maximum pressure” on the organ harvesters because this practice was so highly profitable…