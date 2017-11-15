Europe Is The Prime Example Of What Is Coming To The United States: “This Modern Invasion Makes Saladin’s Armies Pale In Comparison” by Jeremiah Johnson – SHTFPlan

Normally this topic is covered “gingerly,” and with the 1st Amendment of the Constitution having been “subverted” by political-social “correctness” doctrines, it is sure to draw unwanted attention. Europe is the prime example of what is coming to the United States. Countries such as Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and France…the heart of Warrior-Crusader Europe in Medieval times…have absolutely kowtowed to what is nothing less than a Muslim invasion. This modern invasion makes Saladin’s armies pale in comparison.

The news is reporting the “giveaway” of traditionally Christian lands of European states to Muslim aliens crossing borders ceaselessly: on foot, by train, by plane, by car…by boat. This is a mass exodus in all directions, targeting all nations. Oligarchs such as Soros, and Politicos such as Merkel are fostering this exodus, backed up by the International Court of The Hague.

The socialist-progressives want to destroy the ethnic homogeneity and religion, language, and culture of these nations to usher in globalism with the goal of “railing in and controlling” the Islamist extremists later (an “organizing the organized” strategy of Alinsky).

It will backfire on them. The Islamists will come in and establish a foothold, and anyone that does not submit among the “unbelievers” (the al-Harb, as non-Muslims are called) will be dealt with. Dar al-Harb is the “house of war,” phonetically translated from the Arabic. Take note of a close similarity to dal al-Garb, or “house of the west.” The two are interchangeable, due to the philosophy/doctrine that holds for jihad, or “Holy War,” an institution of warfare meant to extend the rule of Islam into the dar-al-harb…into the lands of the gentile unbelievers.

Guess what? They’re doing it. America is beset from within by communists and socialists under the guise of “progressivism” who wish to completely destroy the borders, language, and culture of the United States. Their plan to use Alinsky’s “organizing the organized” and then deal with the Islamists later?

It is being used by the Islamists on them, in reverse.

Here is what they see: the proof of what is in the heart of the average man. I present to you a “heated discourse” between two individual commenters on Tess Pennington’s Ready Nutrition website. You can visit the comments section under the article How Natural Aids Can Lessen Your Chances of Contracting the Pneumonic Plague. Read this, between commenters “Raj” (the Islamist) and “Yoda Dunbar” (the Christian). The first comment (posted by Raj) was highly profane and “disguised/propped up” with intentional misspelling. We’ll skip it, and proceed to the important parts (complete with pictures):

Raj to Yoda Dunbar: “The mosques are our barracks, the domes our helmets, the minarets our bayonets and the faithful our soldiers.” [Photo posted by Raj]

Yoda Dunbar to Raj: “You can have all the mosques, etc you like we have the most High God, His Son and the Holy Ghost, we don’t need anymore than that We pray for your soul to find true salvation, it won’t be granted by terror or intimidation, by pure repentance, get on your knees and ask for forgiveness and to repent, when you do that get back to me, there is more on salvation, you are not ready for the rest.” Raj to Yoda Dunbar: “There are signs that Allah will grant Islam victory in Europe – without swords, without guns, without conquests. The 50 million Muslims of Europe will turn it into a Muslim continent within a few decades.” [Photo posted by Raj]

Yoda Dunbar to Raj: “Guess you have forgotten the crusades, what is it with you people, the World is amazing, yet your kind seems hell bent on making it like it is where you came from, hell Holes, and that is why you are fleeing, instead of being grateful to a Nation for helping you and your kind out, you are angry, all the time too, why so angry? Compare your false entity, he calls for World domination, beheadings, raping little children and women, imposing taxes on those who won’t convert, slavery, the list is long of the abominable thoughts and wished of your entity, whereas our God, tells us to do nothing, he gave us free will, he wants us to love one another like brothers and sisters, he doesn’t want anyone raped, esp children, in the Bible he clearly says, suffer the little children to come unto me. You are on the wrong side of history and faith, let go of the past, stop threatening everyone, let alone getting so offended all the time. Thus ends my communication with you, I wish you well, and can only hope and pray you wake up to the truth before it is too late, there is no 72 virgins waiting, boy what a sales pitch to get ugly angry young Men to commit suicide bombings.” Raj to Yoda Dunbar: “It’s a conquest like never before. Conquest of Europe and Canada and then of USA and Australia. European and Canadian don’t need visa to go to USA and Australia. Europe and Canada will be a stepping stone to USA and Australia.”

These comments are telling . You have each side telling the other about the superiority of its own side. The difference? The difference is plainly evident. Yoda Dunbar is simply didactic, whereas Raj mentions Islam but is telling Yoda Dunbar what the Islamists will do and what they are doing . He’s giving it to us! By “us,” I mean Americans…exactly what they are doing and planning…with emphasis on the “doing” part! You’re not going to win a religious argument with those who not only believe in what they believe…but will strap dynamite to themselves and self-detonate…within the midst of the “prayer brunch” at the local Christian church.

True Believer by Eric Hoffer covers it all…for those on both sides believing in something more for the sake of establishing an “identity” for themselves and assuring a pulpit with which to peddle ignorance.

The only countries that are fighting the influx in Europe are Italy, Czechoslovakia, and Hungary, and they are under the siege of The Hague (the Court mentioned earlier), as well as having cretins within their own populations trying to destroy their nations from within, as with our nation. In the United States, there is a carefully-constructed policy of ensconcing all of the Islamist extremism and Sharia law into the schools, the universities, and local and state government. They are doing it, and not simply allowing it to happen. We are allowing it to happen, and should not be surprised to wake up one morning to find the United States in a battlefield from coast to coast.

The churches collect their tithes and percentages to fund an ongoing organization and keep everyone under control to the church hierarchies and whatever government is enabling their 501-C-3 tax status. The churches only interests are to preserve their establishments and enable tax-free salaries and profits under the “non-profit” shield. The churches buy property (such as abandoned movie theaters) and expand…not for religious growth, but for growth of the organization.

The Muslims buy property, too…and fill them with guns and train the youth in the Madrasas to hate the west and to die for Islam.

The extremists can deny it all they want, but the bottom line is this: any land held by the Muslims and then lost to the “al-Harb” is considered a disgrace in the eyes of their Allah and must be retaken back. That applies not just to countries conquered, as in Spain and Portugal during the Middle Ages. That applies to places purchased…any piece of ground dwelt upon or with a mosque upon. Make no mistake: this is a war of conquest of a different kind.

The kind where the conquerors are “invited” in and are conquering lands held by those too blind to realize what is happening until it is too late.

This constitutes just one more threat, along with the fostered civil strife and political discord in the U.S. domestically. Next will most likely be the upholding of the “State of Aztlan,” and the “Reconquista” will be pushed to get the illegals from Central and South America and Mexico into the fray. Gutting the country from within and weakening it, and setting it up for the “Sunday Punch” of a foreign attack. The new emphasis: time for the media and the democrats to initiate the gun-grab…the firearms are the only thing stopping them. All on the march toward globalism.

Jeremiah Johnson is the Nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces (Airborne). Mr. Johnson is also a Gunsmith, a Certified Master Herbalist, a Montana Master Food Preserver, and a graduate of the U.S. Army’s SERE school (Survival Evasion Resistance Escape). He lives in a cabin in the mountains of Western Montana with his wife and three cats. You can follow Jeremiah’s regular writings at SHTFplan.com or contact him here.

