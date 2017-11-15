The corporate-controlled media has been weaponized against America… “disinfo dictatorship” seeks to replace all FACTS with FICTIONS by: Mike Adams – Natural News

America is under siege. As much as I write about the scourge of chemical pesticides, hormone disruptors, GMO genetic pollution and mercury in vaccines, the far more insidious poison that has infected the minds of half the country is the corporate-controlled media running a “disinfo dictatorship.”

Sometimes called the “mainstream media” or “left-wing media,” the corporate-controlled media (CCM) in America has been weaponized against this nation and its citizens for the purpose of overthrowing America, eliminating its borders, destroying liberty and installing a totalitarian, globalist government regime that rules over an enslaved nation.

This is accomplished by the CCM completely ignoring all news and events that contradict their false narratives (such as the federal corruption trial of N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez) while exaggerating or fabricating whatever news events promote their narratives (like the recent Roy Moore accusations).

When a real event occurs that the media doesn’t want people to recognize as having actually taken place — such as Hillary Clinton’s physical sickness and near loss of consciousness at the 9/11 memorial in 2016 — the media’s “fact checker” organizations simply declare any reports on that event to be false. This wholesale deception and dishonesty is exactly why Project Veritas has named the corporate-controlled media“American Pravda.”

The Bob Menendez criminal trial — involving child sex trafficking — is utterly ignored by the left-wing media for the simple reason that Menendez is a Democrat!

By selectively deciding what “facts” the public sees, the CCM creates an artificial “bubble” reality in the minds of its viewers, painting a completely false worldview that happens to be anti-Trump, anti-American, pro-communism, pro-vaccine, pro-GMO, etc.

If Roy Moore were a Democrat, the media would be attacking his accusers

To fully understand the insidiousness of the corporate-controlled media, consider the current media onslaught against Alabama candidate Roy Moore. Barely one month before the election, the wholly discredited political rag known as The Washington Post drums up an accusation from a woman who claims to remember unwelcomed touching nearly 40 years ago. Regardless of whether the accusation is true or not, if Roy Moore were a Democrat, the Washington Post would be smearing the accusers.

When a Republican gets accused of something, you see, the Republican is automatically guilty. When a Democrat gets accused of something, the accusers are always liars, according to the CCM. That’s how they gave Bill Clinton a pass on the rapes and sexual assaults leveled against him by a multitude of credible women over the years. Yet even to this day, there has been zero acknowledgement of Bill Clinton’s sexual advances by the corporate-controlled media.

To rags like the Washington Post, Democrats are allowed to rape women… and it’s always the woman’s fault, too!

If Donald Trump were a Democrat, his actions would be hailed as “brilliant”

President Trump, meanwhile, is mocked, ridiculed and lied about at every opportunity by this weaponized left-wing media. Their goal, of course, is to convince all of America to vote against Trump in 2020, replacing him with their selected Democrat (who might be a rapist or a pedophile, but that would be completely covered up by the media anyway).

If Trump were a Democrat, everything he does would be hailed as “brilliant” or even god-like. Right now, the left-wing media goes out of its way to try to make Trump look as stupid as possible, even if it means lying about his “fish feeding” in Japan. But if Barack Obama fed the fish in the exact same way, it would have been heralded as “honoring the Japanese culture” and celebrated as yet another example of Obama’s international brilliance.

Consider the media’s portrayal of Hillary Clinton, one of the most truly evil, murderous political mafia bosses of all time. According to the left-wing media, Hillary is a goddess of truth, wisdom and women’s rights. Yet in truth, she collected hundreds of millions of dollars from foreign nationals while selling out 20% of the U.S. strategic uranium supply to Russia-linked companies. Hillary Clinton was also the “bimbo eruption” mastermind who led the attacks to smear and defame all the women who accused her husband of sexual assaults, rape and inappropriate sexual behavior.

On top of all that, it is widely known throughout the halls of Washington D.C. that the Clintons ordered the executions of dozens of individuals who had dirt on them, going all the way back to Bill Clinton’s Arkansas governorship. This is just as widely known as Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assaults on women, yet the entire corporate-controlled media pretends the Clintons are saviors of America. To this day, there are Clinton cultists — mostly women — who literally worship Hillary Clinton, totally oblivious to the truth about what an evil monster she truly is. And this is all due to the corporate-controlled media’s twisted narratives that routinely depict Democrats as saviors and Republicans as horrible people.

Welcome to the “fact-free universe” depicted by the left-wing media

In essence, the left-wing media has woven a dark tapestry of lies, deceptions and half-truths that are all intended to destroy American patriotism, obliterate independent thinking, crush the Trump presidency and make sure a left-wing globalist tyrant takes over the White House in 2020. To do this, the dishonest fake news media has created a “fact-free universe” where almost everything believed by leftists is a fabrication.

Consider just a few of the things Leftists now commonly believe to be absolutely true:

That all white people are inherently evil and being white is bad. Yes, the very same political movement that once claimed people should never judge others by the color of their skin now routinely judges others by the color of their skin.

That men can have menstrual periods or even give birth, because being a man or a woman is a “choice” that has nothing to do with biological reality. (The transgenderism delusion.)

That masculinity is automatically “toxic” by definition, and that men are born with a chemical imbalance that makes them insane and dangerous to society. This is all part of the ongoing campaign to marginalize men and have society ruled by women like Hillary Clinton.

That the oceans are going to inundate New York City and Miami under hundreds of feet of water that will arrive as a giant wave due to sudden global warming.

That communism is vastly superior to our Democratic Republic because centrally planned economies are somehow more efficient and fair.

That “diversity” means a room full of people with different skin color who all obediently parrot the exact same thoughts, words and beliefs.

That “equality” should be the ultimate goal in every society, even if it means crushing freedom and punishing innovation.

That anyone who disagrees with a Democrat is automatically a racist, sexist, Islamaphobe or other form of “deplorable.”

That free speech should no longer be tolerated for those who do not go along with the narratives of the Left.

That it’s okay to violently harm or even murder people who are Trump supporters because, well, they’re labeled “facists.”

Under the influence of the corporate-controlled media, in essence, the political Left in America has become a dangerous CULT. This cult is reinforced by the CCM, late-night comedy (Jimmy Kimmel) and even educational institutions which are now heavily infiltrated by left-wing cult members posing as educators.

How the political Left became an insane cult

This cult demands absolute obedience and tolerates no dissent whatsoever. Nearly all left-wing journalists are members of this cult, and because they are fully indoctrinated into the cult, they cannot see the world with anything resembling clarity. All events and “facts” are filtered through their left-wing cult beliefs which are rooted in “consensus facts” such as all men are “toxic”; all white people are “racist”; all Republicans are evil; all gun owners are murderers, etc.

Remember, too, that the left-wing cult operating in America today believes all sorts of bizarre fictions such as:

Parents are bad (only the State should control children)

God is dead (left-wing cultism is rooted in atheism and the believe that the State is your god)

Families are sexist (because motherhood is an assault against women)

Men are dangerous (merely for being men)

Individualism is also dangerous (collectivism is the real answer)

Rationality is evil (all political decisions must be rooted in emotional appeal, bypassing reason)

As any thinking person can see, the left-wing cult is truly dangerous. Note that the left-wing cult believes that actual facts, logic and reason are all dangerous ideas because they are mostly rooted in white male philosophy which has also been labeled dangerous by numerous academic institutions. (Yes, the entire field of philosophy is now condemned because of its roots in Roman “white male” philosophical teachers.)

One left-leaning university professor has even denounced mathematics as being “racist”because its history is rooted in the genius of historical mathematicians who didn’t have brown skin. Her name is Rochelle Gutierrez, and she is a professor at the University of Illinois. Her gold is, “to completely abolish mathematics because she believes that subjects like algebra and geometry are inherently racist.” (No, I’m not making this up…)

This is just a small taste of how insane, delusional and dangerous the media-inspired left-wing cult has become in America today. Yet these people depict whites, males and conservatives as being the dangerous members of society who must be eliminated in the interests of “justice” and “equality.” (The Left’s definitions of such concepts are, of course, rooted entirely in emotional delusions rather than reasoned understanding.)

You may have already figured out that societies which operate on the principles of this left-wing cult always end in totalitarianism followed by collapse (think Venezuela or North Korea).

Yet nearly half the country has voluntarily signed up for this disastrous outcome. And how have they been convinced? By the “weaponized” corporate-controlled media, of course. The media has convinced them that falsehoods are true… and deceived them into abandoning cause and effect in favor of dangerous notions like “equality” that can only exist in a totalitarian regime.

The left-wing media is now the single most dangerous entity in America for the simple reason that it infects the minds of the masses with dangerous false beliefs that can only end in monumental human suffering.

Now is the time to support the independent media

This is why the corporate-controlled media must be strenuously opposed, exposed and made obsolete. That can be accelerated by supporting the independent media in two simple ways: