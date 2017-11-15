It Has Begun, Russia And Syria Are Now Asking The US To Leave Syria (Video)
AG Session says he might start an investigation into the Uranium one deal that the Clinton’s were involved in. Russia will write of 30 billion worth of debt for Venezuela. Looks like something is about to happen in Zimbabwe. Russia and Syria are now asking the US and the coalition forces to leave Syria. Syria reports that the US and the coalition is their illegal because they do not have the permission of the Syrian government. The US is now making up excuses of why they need to stay. Time is ticking down, the cabal is trapped.
