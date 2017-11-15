BBC: FDA approves ‘trackable’ pill by Erin Elizabeth – Health Nut News

Regulators in the U.S. have approved the first pill that can be digitally tracked through the body. The pill, about the size of a grain of sand, takes 30 minutes to two hours to detect (the sensor activates when it comes into contact with stomach fluid) and is to be used for treating schizophrenia and manic episodes.

The Abilify MyCite aripiprazole tablets record that the medication has been taken and the patient wears a patch which transmits that info to their smartphone- and whoever is keeping tabs on them- like the prescribing doctor (although patients have to consent to that).