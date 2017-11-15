Is America Becoming A Police State Where Churches Can’t Feed The Homeless And Kids Can’t Set Up Lemonade Stands? by Michael Snyder – End of the American Dream

What would you do if authorities ordered your church to stop feeding the homeless? And what would you do if your 5-year-old daughter was ordered to get government permission before setting up a lemonade stand? Well, these things are actually happening in America today. With each passing day, America goes further down the road toward becoming a police state. Just yesterday, I wrote about a young mother that was threatened with arrest in California for not properly vaccinating her children. We have entered a time when government bureaucrats are micromanaging all of our lives, and it is time for us to say that enough is enough.

The bigger government gets, the more oppressive it tends to become. But most people don’t understand that there is an inverse relationship between liberty and the size of government. The more government grows, the less freedoms we have, and this is true on the federal, state and local levels.

For example, all over America laws are being passed that make it illegal to feed the homeless. Every new law, rule or regulation restricts our liberties and freedoms in some way, and in this case these sorts of laws restrict our freedom to help our neighbors in need.

Earlier today I came across another example of this. A church in Malibu, California has just been ordered to stop giving food to the homeless…

A Malibu church that has helped the homeless for years has been told to stop feeding people down on their luck. CBS2’s Craig Herrera spoke to the people at the United Methodist Church about the request. At various times, the church can serve as many as 70-100 people. They have been serving the meals on Wednesdays since 2014.

Sadly, this feeding program is being shut down right after Thanksgiving when people will need it the most.

This is really a pet peeve for me. I don’t care how many laws they try to pass, if I see someone in need I am going to try to feed them. Helping those that are hurting is always the right thing to do, and the government control freaks that are trying to shut this feeding program down should immediately resign from their positions.