School Shooting Leaves 3 Dead Including the Shooter by Rory – The Daily Coin

I was just taking a break and decided to tune into Fox Business Network to see what lies are being spewed today. The current sets of financial and economic nonsense are being overshadowed by the latest school shooting.

This doesn’t appear to be another false flag event, it appears to be a real problem.

As KCRA is reporting

Multiple shots fired at school northwest of Chico, assistant sheriff says Three people were killed in a shooting Tuesday morning that started at a home and moved to an elementary school in Tehama County, and the shooter was also killed by law enforcement, the sheriff’s department said. Multiple shots were fired about 8 a.m. at Rancho Tehama School on the outskirts of Corning, Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said.

BREAKING: At least 3 dead in shooting in Tehama Co. it started at a home and moved to the school. Shooter shot and killed by police. pic.twitter.com/xIKvyIxq4y — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 14, 2017

Truck taped off, windows shot out on Rancho Tehama Road. Two ppl were in it, conditions unknown. Five different crime scenes being investigated, according to Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/zvRq8lW5qT — Cecile Juliette KHSL (@CecileJuliette) November 14, 2017