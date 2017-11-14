Pandemic Agents Spread by ISIS Drones Will Result In UN Controlled Medical Martial Law (FEMA Camps) by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

The United States government is under attack from the Deep State. A coup is underway and a new found strategy is about to be employed. The strategy is called medical martial law and it involves the use of thinly veiled FEMA Camps.

Previously, and as reported on The Common Sense Show the United Nations has been granted the authority to take over policing activities in the event of a national emergency.

From Fox News:

The United States is announcing its support for a set of principles that give a green light for U.N. peacekeeping troops and police to use force to protect civilians in armed conflicts. U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power told a high-level U.N. meeting Wednesday focusing on the responsibility to protect civilians that the United States was “proud” and “humbled” to join 28 other countries that have pledged to abide by the 18 pledges. U.N. peacekeepers from these 29 countries are now required to act in cases where civilians are in danger. “The Kigali Principles are designed to make sure that civilians are not abandoned by the international community again,” she said, recalling how U.N. peacekeepers left Rwanda before the 1994 genocide and Srebrenica before the 1995 massacre.”

I have become an expert at arguing with idiots. The UN is not coming to an unsuspecting America, they are already here. They are waiting for enough chaos to ensue to justifiy taking over the country. Undoubtedly, half-baked people are going to say “Fox did not say that UN troops are coming to America”. I don’t mean to confuse anyone on the left with the facts, but please try and answer this question: “When Antifa is successful in using its new-found allies from MS-13 and ISIS, as well as the aforementioned people and groups, to carry out unlimited Las Vegas style attacks, and worse, what is the UN going to do? By policy they are going to bring their 28 nation peace-keeping force to America. Oh wait, they are already here and I have been reporting on this for six years!!!

Please allow me to spell this out very clearly. The Deep State has succeeded in lining up unlimited funding and willing participants in bringing holy hell to America. It has already started. Now, our government has sold us out and has agreed to let the blue helmets take over this country on a set of contrived consequences promulgated by the left.

In a previous article on The Common Sense Show, it was clearly established that medical martial law is coming and it is coming UN style. This false flag pandemic strategy, which is described in detail in this article, is a parallel strategy which will happen in concert with the mass murder events presently seeping the country. The purpose is to create enough chaos that the UN is “invited” in to take over.

A Clear Path to Tyranny

On Friday, October 17, 2014, Steve Quayle ran the following alert and Steve published the following admonition to go with the alert

“HERE IS A HEADS UP CONFIRMATION RE. NYC BEING NEXT IN PLAY AND CDC WARNING TO THEM. LOOKS LIKE FEMA IS MAYBE GOING TO GET READY TO SET UP FIELD HOSPITALS OR VACCINE STATIONS? I was with a group last week when one of the men got a call from the FEMA Contractor for which he had subcontracted, most recently in response to Hurricane Sandy. He stated that FEMA had just let a number of hospital contracts and he was ordered to report to New York (City I believe) on Monday morning. He and his wife packed their things and left immediately. He was a specialist in hospital operations. This seems to validate the above story and indicate that FEMA knows something is about to go down there. Hope this helps. May God bless you and thank you for your faithful service to keep us all informed of what’s going on. MR. B Oct 17, 2014″

Could this warning delivered to Steve Quayle actually happen? The short answer is that it already has. The United Nations, by stealth, has been set up as the default authority to run the United States resulting from a contrived set of false flag events in which pandemic agents will be spread by ISIS drones. In the previous article, I detailed how many of my media contacts, including yours truly, are receiving insider tips which point to the fact that medical martial law will follow pandemic attacks perpetrated by the CIA controlled ISIS and they will be using drones as their delivery agents.

In the Words of the Government

The content of the previous paragraph may actually seen outrageous unless we considered the following government documents:

Straight from the Internment/Resettlement article ( FM 3-39.40 1-5) it states the following:

“…I/R operations may place Soldiers in continuous contact with or near insurgents, terrorists, or criminals who will exploit every opportunity to escape and kill or injure U.S. personnel or multinational partners (editor’s note: United Nations)“.

Army document, FM 3-39.40 1-5, speaks clearly to the fact their is absolute intent to use foreign military assets to imprison American citizens.

How will these foreign assets be utilized?

When Ebola, Black Death or any other pandemmic strikes, the changes in the handling of these patients have already been planned for through a series of legal actions, most of these actions are originating from various Executive Orders. For example, the Executive Order, entitled Revised List of Quarantinable Communicable Diseases, amends Executive Order 13295, passed by former President George W. Bush in April 2003, which allows for the, “apprehension, detention, or conditional release of individuals”, and Ebola is specifically mentioned.

Even though, then President Bush, specifically mentioned Ebola as an illness which would permit the authorities to be utilized forced quarantines, former President Obama takes this portion of the Executive Order to a whole new level. Obama subsequently granted his administration the authority to detain, in any manner deemed necessary, any person who demonstrates any degree of respiratory distress. This means people with noninfectious asthma could be detained. This is a thinly veiled excuse to imprison political dissenters who might have a cough, or someone heard them cough.

When the forced transport of potential or imaginary pandemic patients begins to occur, relatively healthy people will be joining them in this death parade march to camps being run with foreign assets.

No question that one of the pandemic agents will be the impetus to send people to camps, however, this is by no means the end game. Based upon the following evidence it is clear that these camps will quickly morph into martial law detainment camps for American dissidents. I would imagine that many alternative media broadcasters will develop asthma over the next several months.

More Documentation to Support This Crazy Conspiracy Theory

As I have previously reported, I found evidence supporting these claims in a federal document entitled Emergency Support Function #8 (ESF #8) – Public Health and Medical Services Annex.

This document is exceptionally obscure, but is can be accessed in the following manner”

This document can be accessed by directing your search engine search to “ESF #8″ and you will arrive at the following listing and a PDF will appear.

[PDF]Emergency Support Function #8 – Public Health and Medicalwww.fema.gov/…/emergency_s… Federal Emergency Management Agency Medical Services include responding to medical needs associated with mental health, ….. assistance are executed by ESF #8 in coordination with DHS/FEMA. … primarily for communications, aircraft, and the establishment of base camps.

More Operational Details of the HHS Sponsored Camps

These camps could indeed begin as FEMA detainment camps for potential or real pandemic patients, but quickly morph into other more nefarious and lethal purposes. Here are some examples of what I am speaking about.

Segregation of Civilian Detainees

I have previously been told my military sources that when families are transported to the I/R camps, husbands will be segregated from wives and children from parents.

“Detainees may also be segregated by ethnic and family groups and further segregated to protect vulnerable individuals. Additionally, detainees will be categorized by behavior (cooperative, neutral, or combative- (Editor’s Note: If this is a medical categorization activity designed to save lives, why would anyone be combative?) to accurately resource guards and facilities”. Juveniles within the I/R population are typically segregated from the general population. (See DODD 3115.09.)” AGENCIES CONCERNED WITH INTERNMENT AND RESETTLEMENT 1-40. External involvement in I/R missions is a fact of life for military police organizations. Some government and government-sponsored entities that may be involved in I/R missions include— International agencies. International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). International Organization of Migration. This is the United Nations which willl be in charge of transport of these “medical prisoners”. U.S. agencies. Local U.S. embassy. Department of Homeland Security. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Federal Emergency Management Agency. These are pretty much the same agencies which are identified to be involved in the HHS pandemic detainment camps. There are absolutely no medial organizations, such as the CDC and NIH involved in the oversight, staffing and maintenance of these camps. These are death camps, plain and simple. It is increasingly clear that some pandemic crisis will be used to impose medial martial law. Pandemic infected people, those exposed to some viral pathogenic infected people and those with any type of respiratory distress will also be transported to these death camps. This Potential Development Has Already Been Practiced

The continuity of operations for essential services, transportation impacts, disruption in communications and Internet connectivity, disruptions to power sources and other related possible damages to the normal function of societal life. The exercises fatalistically deal with the tragic aftermath of the effects of a pandemic including “coping with the deaths of multiple coworkers/loved ones,” “replacing staff,” and “replacing personal protective equipment for a potential next wave.”

In this set of drills, these previous events cannot be considered in isolation. This was rehearsed by FEMA as th agency engaged in the same kinds of drills which are even more revealing the intent behind what is coming.

FEMA delivered $11 million in antibiotics to be delivered to FEMA region III by October 1st, 2013 which was ordered by the CDC. This clearly speaks to a pandemic release. Further, FEMA and DHS sponsored a nine-week training course for UN Peacekeepers in CONUS to learn Urban Warfare, English, and US weapons systems beginning late July for 386,000 troops to be completed by October 1st, 2013.

Please pause for a moment and ask yourself why would it be necessary to teach foreign troops English? Why would foreign troops need to learn how to use US weapons on U.S. soil? Why would foreign troops need to practice urban warfare on U.S. soil (ie civil war)? Why was the foreign military training force so large (386,000 troops)? There can only be one answer. This is a martial law occupation force which will use foreign troops who will have no hesitation to fire upon U.S. citizens.

This was the rehearsed UN Takeover of the United States resulting from a false flag pandemic.

As previously stated and cited in this article, The Common Sense Show previously revealed that Fox News stated that the UN would be permitted “policing activities” within the United States as the result of a national crisis. I submit that the crisi will be two-fold:

The continual false flag mass shootings which will undoubtedly increase with frequency and intensity. The “introduction” of a series of pandemic releases in which ISIS can be blamed as they disperse their reign of terror from drones provided by the CIA.

Another Look at Deagel

The Common Sense Show has previously covered the infamous Deagel projections that the United States would suffer a 90% loss of population and a corresponding loss of GNP and military budget. It was easy to assume that this would result as the result of being conquered. However, the latest set of developments has caused me to consider the fact that the coming devastation as foretold by Deagel will come from the introduction of a pandemic. By the way, previous article, it was established that Deagel.

Before dismissing the Deagel projections as speculation, one minght want to consider who Deagel’s partners consist of:

Partial List of Deagel Partners National Security Agency – http://www.nsa.gov/ North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO – OTAN) – http://www.nato.int/ Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) – http://www.oecd.org/ OSCE – http://www.osce.org/ Russian Defense Procurement Agency – http://www.fsoz.gov.ru Stratfor – http://www.stratfor.com/ The World Bank – http://www.worldbank.org/ United Nations (UN) – http://www.un.org/ Deagel’s United States of America Projected Changes from 2014-2025 Year: 2013 Population: 316 million Gross Domestic Product: $17 trillion GDP per capita: $52,838 Budget: $5.8 trillion Military Budget: $726 billion Forecast 2025 Population: 69 million Gross Domestic Product: $921 billion GDP per capita: $13,328 Military Budget: $8.0 billion Perhaps You Better Prepare The United States, according to this CIA front group, will be utterly destroyed. Will the destruction result from a false flag pandemic? The recent set of events makes this seem more likely. There is more documentation to support the trend curve. However, I think that the first three verses of this melody will suffice in this dot connectng activity.

