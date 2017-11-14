OPERATION FREEDOM with Rob Kirby, Catherine Austin-Fitts, Ed Steer and More (Podcast)
Topics Discussed: The Missing $21 TRILLION, Undocumented Adjustments in the Government, Money Laundering, Cyber security, Manipulation of financial markets, New World Order Syndicate, Obama Care, Free Market Health Reform, Putin, The Ukraine, ISIS, Syria, The Constitution, Natural resources, Reserve currency, Corruption, gold, silver, Global Elite, International Banking Cabal, debt, Federal Reserve, Too Big To Fail Banks, Crony Capitalism, Debt Ceiling, Financial implosion, Recession, Economic Depression, Freedom, Liberty
Full Show – MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>
GUEST SEGMENTS
Founder Kirby Analytics, Financial analyst (www.kirbyanalytics.com)
CEO, Premier Private Physicians management (www.premiermd.com)
Founder, Ed Steer’s Gold and Silver Daily (www.edsteergoldandsilver.com)
Professor of Economics & Agriculture, Food & Resource Economics at Michigan State University
Author, Technocracy Rising (www.technocracyrising.com)
President of Solari, Inc. and the managing member of Solari Investment Advisory Services, LLC.
