UKIP EuroParl

The Europarl channel features speeches in the European Parliament, mostly by UKIP MEPs Farage, Bloom and Batten. See also Europarl's sister-channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/UKIPmeps which features ALL speeches by UKIP MEPs in the EFD group. UK Independence Party creed: "We believe in the minimum necessary government which defends individual freedom, supports those in real need, takes as little of our money as possible and doesn't interfere in our lives." ________________________ "TRUTH IS TREASON IN THE EMPIRE OF LIES" - Ron Paul, 'The Revolution - A Manifesto' (2008)