The Latest Report Indicates The 1% Got Wealthier After 2008 (Video)
The Latest Report Indicates The 1% Got Wealthier After 2008 Video – X22 Report
UBS came out with their latest report, and it states the wealthy got substantially wealthier after 2008 when the FED started the stimulus. The FED issued a warning, the subprime group is at risk as the debt level hits highs we have only seen prior to 2008. the yield curve is flattening, this is what happened during the 2008 crisis. The system is breaking down one sector at a time and all these sectors will bring down the rest of the economy
You must log in to post a comment.