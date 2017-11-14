Federal Appeals Court Agrees to Hear Case for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s Innocence

Paul Craig Roberts

On October 26 attorney John Remington Graham explained on this website why he suspects that the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surving brother of the alleged Boston Marathon bombing, is a case of judicial murder.

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/10/26/case-judicial-murder/

He wrote: “As a last hurrah as a lawyer, I recently filed a motion in behalf of three American citizens before the First Circuit in the appeal of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, asking that they be recognized as friends of the court, so they can show that, on the basis of facts actually of record before the federal district court in Boston, Dzhokhar did not detonate a pressure-cooker bomb on Boylston Street on April 15, 2013, as charged in the indictment. The government and major media of the United States have created such confusion and libelled the accused so foully that it is impossible for the average citizen relying on newspapers to imagine that Dzhokhar is innocent. Major media waged a lock-step propaganda campaign against Mr. Tsarnaev.”

On November 11, Mr. Graham informed me that the Federal Appeals Court for the First Circuit granted his intervention of amicus curiae. This means that he and others will be permitted to make before the Appeals Court the case for Dhokhar’s innocence—a case not made by Dhokhar’s appointed attorney at the trial.