Do Americans deserve to hear us, with our 50 yrs intel experience? ‒ McGovern to Binney (Video)

Do Americans deserve to hear us, with our 50 yrs intel experience? ‒ McGovern to Binney

President Donald Trump repeated his assertion over the weekend that Moscow did not meddle in the 2016 presidential election, in direct conflict with conclusions drawn by the US intelligence community. But that official judgment runs counter to a group of former intel analysts who say that the so-called Russian hack of the Democratic National Committee’s email was actually an inside job. RT America’s Ashlee Banks speaks to former CIA analyst Ray McGovern and NSA whistleblower Bill Binney, two people involved in that analysis.



