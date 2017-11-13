Welcome to the Sue-nited States of America by Simon Black – Sovereign Man

On the morning of February 27, 1992, 79-year old Stella Liebeck and her grandson Chris pulled up to a McDonald’s drive-through in Albuquerque, New Mexico and ordered a $0.49 cup of coffee.

Chris pulled the car over and parked momentarily so that his grandmother could add cream and sugar.

While doing so, she accidentally spilled the entire cup onto her lap, instantly scalding her.

Liebeck was hospitalized for eight days with third degree burns; she received numerous skin grafts and required in-home care for several weeks after her release.

She blamed McDonald’s for the incident and demanded $20,000 to cover anticipated medical expenses. McDonald’s balked, so the case went to court.

The trial took place more than two years later, in August 1994, resulting in an unbelievable victory for Liebeck– the jury awarded her more than $2.7 million.

(The total compensation was subsequently reduced, but still ended up being a huge payday for her.)

This is one of the more famous cases frequently cited as a frivolous lawsuit. But it’s just the tip of the iceberg, especially in the Sue-nited States of America.

Late last year, an attorney in Florida filed a lawsuit against another man for shaking his hand too vigorously, claiming the alleged handshake was “unexpected, unprovoked, uninvited, unauthorized, uncalled for, and, most certainly, negligent.”

He wanted more than $100,000 in damages.

Uber is reportedly being sued for $48 million by a former passenger who claims that the ride-sharing company ruined his marriage – because his wife was able to track his trips on the app.

Then there’s the College Board and Electronic Testing Services (administrators of the SAT college admissions test in the US), which was sued by a New Jersey boy and his mother over a misprint about the amount of time test-takers would have to complete the exam.

And late last week, a new $7.5 million claim was filed against Walmart from a man who claims that, due to the company’s negligence, he broke his hip while shopping for a watermelon.

These are just a few examples– there are countless more lawsuits filed in the Land of the Free each year.

It’s not to say that they’re all frivolous. In many cases, one party legitimately aggrieves another, and some sort of compensation is warranted.

But quite frequently a lawsuit is nothing more than a shakedown.

And with the barrier so low, just about EVERYONE is potentially at risk.