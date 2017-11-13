Rob Kirby: $21 Trillion Missing (Video)
Rob Kirby tells Silver Doctors $21 trillion is missing from mainly the U.S. Department of Defense.
Where has this money gone? No one knows. Kirby says this makes a “sham” out of the Federal Reserve’s reporting about monetary aggregates.
Also in this interview:
– Precious metal-backed cryptocurrencies could end gold and silver price manipulation.
– China’s political power will increase as they accumulate more gold.
– What could trigger hyperinflation in America?
– How do you sleep at night?
