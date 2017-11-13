Peak Gold! World’s Largest Gold Producer has Gold Production Smashed By 10% Video – Silver Report

TDC Note – Please see our full report by clicking here.

Peak Gold the worlds largest gold producer China has had a 9.8% drop in production. this is a massive drop as over 41% of Chinese gold mines say they have no idea how to meet growing demand. As China is also the world’s largest gold consumer this could have major impacts on global gold demand.



Video Source