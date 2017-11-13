Oliver Stone – Never Give Up on Decency and Telling the Truth Video – Austin C. Pruett

Toward the end of his acceptance speech for the Writers Guild Laurel Award for Screenwriting, Oliver Stone gave some nonpartisan, historical perspective on the Trump era and encouraged young writers to question their government.

“It’d be remiss of me not to remind you, especially you younger writers, that you can be critical of your government and your society. You don’t have to fit in. It’s fashionable now to take shots at Republicans and Trump and avoid the Obamas and Clintons. But remember this: In the 13 wars we’ve started over the last 30 years and the $14 trillion we’ve spent, and the hundreds of thousands of lives that have perished from this earth, remember that it wasn’t one leader but a system, both Republican and Democrat. It’s a system that has been perpetuated under the guise that these are just wars justifiable in the name of our flag.”



Video Source