Luke catches up with Jayant Bhandari (www.jayantbhandari.com) as he shares with us his views on the aftermath of Modi’s demonetisation in India and the knock-on effects on the gold market in India.

Bullion Star

BullionStar is Singapore's premier bullion dealer. With a worldwide unique walk-in bullion shop, showroom and vault, we can cater to all your precious metals needs. View, buy, deposit, store, audit, sell and physically withdraw your bullion in one and the same location. BullionStar's bullion shop, showroom and vault is located at 45 New Bridge Road, Singapore 059398. With our storage solution called My Vault Storage®, customers can buy, sell or request withdrawal of their bullion online 24/7.