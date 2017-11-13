Facebook’s Billionaire Immortal Overlords Video – Bill Still

Good evening, I’m still reporting on Big Brother.

Sorry, but I’ve been on travel for the last 4 days.

Have you ever wondered how all the social media titans can be so far left of center that supporting simple, self-governance by we, the people is today seen as an outmoded and destructive cultural fad of the days of yore?

Academically, my knee-jerk response was – control. Control of the population means maximum profits for them, and some form of slavery for us.

I mean, the rule of law was not built for the uber-rich; it was created to protect we, the little people from the tyranny of the uber-rich.

The entire concept of representative governance is now threatened by media-approved creations like Antifa and the Deep State ministry of propaganda better known as the NYT, WaPo, CNN-MSNBC axis.

Not since the Robber Barrons ruled the East Coast over a century ago, has the rule of law been so completely disregarded as has been the case since the Clintons, Bushs and Obamas came to the Beltway.

But understanding how they thought was no more than a theory, unbacked by hard evidence – until a few days ago.

Last Thursday, the mindset of these noveau-riche, tech-titans was put on shocking display by Tucker Carlson:



Video Source

For me that answers a lot of questions. And that’s why I say that I’m still reporting from the one-time free speech capitol of the world. Good day.