It’s On, The Cabal Goes All In To Push The Next Event (Video)
It’s On, The Cabal Goes All In To Push The Next Event Video – X22 Report
Barcelona protests continue, 750,000 take to the streets for independence. Macron wants to re-work the Iran P5+1 deal. Arab League meets and prepares for battle, the cabal is pushing for the event of all events. Trump wants to work with Putin, North Korea and China. The Syrian war is coming to an end, the US and Russia come to agreement along with Jordan. The cabal will continue to push their agenda and try to get their event started.
You must log in to post a comment.