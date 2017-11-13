Bitcoin Is The Unpredictable Alternative To The Central Banks – John Rubino Video – Crush the Street

We discuss Bitcoin, Gold and Silver with John Rubino, we look at the unique fundamentals of Precious Metals and the unique properties of Bitcoin and other digital assets. How far can Bitcoin’s market capital go? John shares his expert insights on the topics and the impact from the futures market on Bitcoin.

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:

02:30 Crypto Currencies are the alternative to the Central Banks

07:30 Bitcoin’s unique properties

13:20 CME Group launching Bitcoin futures

21:40 How far can Bitcoin’s market capital go?

26:10 Is Blockchain Technology A Force For Freedom Or Repression?

27:40 Can the futures markets manipulate Bitcoin’s price?

32:40 The fundamentals for Precious Metals

40:35 Closing thoughts and the future



Video Source