Strong 7.2M Earthquake Hits Iraq (Video)

From ZeroHedge

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake just struck near the Iran-Iraq border (in Iraq, southeast of the city of As-Sulaymaniyah, according to US Geological Survey). Initial reports of damage in Baghdad and that the tremor was felt in Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Prelim M7.2 earthquake Iran-Iraq border region Nov-12 18:18 UTC, updates https://t.co/QIaZuvWNXu — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) November 12, 2017