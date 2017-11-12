Report: TSA “Failed To Detect Weapons Or Explosives Most Of The Time” by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

Like all unconstitutional agencies, the Transportation Security Administration has demonstrated that it simply cannot fulfill its assigned duties and above that, is daily engaged in clear violations of the very words of the Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution.

Some of the latest findings by ABC News, the TSA has once again been outed for their pathetic failure as a money-sucking, liberty-infringing agency.

Keep in mind that the TSA was created under and alongside the Department of Homeland Security that has authority over the security of the traveling public in the United States in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks.

No, it wasn’t Muslims after our freedoms, it was our own government.

So, without further ado, take a look at the ABC report on how the TSA failed to detect weapons or explosives “most of the time” as millions of Americans are flying daily across the country.

In tests conducted by inspectors, screeners, their equipment or their procedures failed more than half the time, according to a source with access to a confidential report.

However, it was way above half the time, according to the source.

“You are in the ballpark,” the source told ABC News in response to being asked if it was near 80%.

ABC reported:

In a public hearing after a private classified briefing to the House Committee on Homeland Security, members of Congress called the failures by the Transportation Security Administration disturbing. Rep. Mike Rogers went as far as to tell TSA Administrator David Pekoske, “This agency that you run is broken badly, and it needs your attention.” Pekoske was confirmed by the Senate this summer. Inspectors “identified vulnerabilities with TSA’s screener performance, screening equipment and associated procedures,” according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security. The statement added that the findings remain classified but that eight recommendations have been made to the TSA to improve checkpoint security. It is not clear what those recommendations are.

No, it doesn’t need his attention, Mr. Rogers. It needs to be abolished and the central government stop violating the rights of the people and burdening us with a bigger more infringing government.

More recommendations are not going to cut it. The TSA has been hearing recommendations for their failures for nearly two decades since 9/11, and though Rogers is a Republican, he is acting like a Democrat in this matter.

It’s obvious that the TSA’s own actions each and every day are unlawful under our Constitution and yet, it will not be abolished even though it has been shown time and again to be a failure.

Instead of doing the right thing though, government says, “let’s spend more money and get more invasive in people’s stuff that we’re not supposed to be searching in the first place without probably cause and without a warrant.”

ABC continued:

In the public hearing today on Capitol Hill, members pushed for the full implementation of a program using new scanning equipment that creates a 3-D image of bags, giving screeners better ability to spot possibly dangerous items. Are biometric scans the checkpoint of the future? The equipment is being tested in TSA checkpoints in at least two airports, but software and installation challenges have slowed wider implementation. Rep. Bill Keating suggested that money is being diverted from the agency to build President Trump’s promised border wall. “We have the technology and resources to do it, but we’re not doing it because … we’re paying for a wall,” Keating said. He also noted that Viper teams, specially trained Homeland Security units that use canines to secure transportation facilities, are being cut from 31 to eight.

At least a wall is something that could be something considered to be constitutional.

Viper teams and the TSA are not.

Bigger and more sophisticated scanners are not the answer nor is a no-fly list or anything else for that matter. I reported on this recently when I referenced the history of the TSA in light of the security breach at the Las Vegas airport on the night of the Vegas shooting.

Matthew Walther provides excellent commentary on why the TSA exists and why it should be abolished.

In order to make sense of why the TSA still exists, it is necessary to dispense with the fiction that it has anything to do with security, whatever that word means, and everything to do with an arbitrary display of authority. This is why the Global Entry system exists, after all. We must remind upper-middle-class white people that they really are the monarchs of all they survey, that as “experienced travelers” they are entitled to the luxury of not participating in the fiction that watches and belts are really laser guns. Every time you make the touchdown signal inside the tube or submit to some Paul Blart: Mall Cop character’s advances, you are not a stolid patriot making your country safer; you are a clown taking part in a circus for the enjoyment of someone who paid $100 and went through a background check for the privilege of watching you be humiliated. The Romans had the Coliseum; residents of Elizabethan London had the bear pits. In America in 2017 we have the line at DCA where the harpy shrieks “Laptops out!” three inches from your face at precisely the moment you are inserting the MacBook you removed from your bag eight minutes ago into the conveyor belt.

He then adds, “The TSA should be abolished. They’re not going to get better at whatever it is they are supposed to be doing. It’s not just a question of convenience or decency.”

“Even if every single one of the agency’s 57,600 current employees needs to be given a lifelong pension with full salary and benefits, we need to eliminate the TSA, preferably at the speed at which it was created, which would mean that it disappears next year around Epiphany,” Walther concludes. “Put the airports in charge of their own security. Let the free and the brave take their chances with an occasional full-sized tube of Colgate.”

While I don’t agree with giving these people any more money, I do agree with the abolishment of the TSA (Heck, I want to see Homeland Security abolished. I mean, we made it over 200 years without such a department) and putting the responsibility of security back in the hands of the airlines.

