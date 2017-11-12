How Do You Approach a Lunatic? By Jason Hanson – LFB.org

This week’s batch of reader mail addresses several threats that are currently top of mind in our country, from mass shootings to panicked crowds.

In addition, you’ll discover several potent plants that provide home security, how to get your tactical pen through TSA and the best way to get all my lifesaving advice.

I’m a second-degree black belt from Korean commando training, but how do you stop a man who is shooting randomly at people? Lately a killer opens a door, walks in and then commences firing with an automatic weapon. How do you approach a lunatic? Let’s say he is about 10 feet away. — Robert Z.

Sadly, we have seen too many instances lately where this very thing occurs.

In my opinion, the only way these types of incidents will stop is if we educate the public and change our society’s way of thinking. In this situation, the best course of action is to swarm the attacker and take them down (a punch in the throat works well — or this devastating self-defense technique).

The problem is this type of thinking is not a normal human reaction — especially for Americans. In other countries that constantly live under the threat of terrorist attacks, you hear stories of citizens swarming the attacker(s) to try to stop them. Israel is a great example.

Of course, the downside to this bold action is that you are likely to get shot… However, you’re probably going to get shot anyway, so why not try to stop the maniac and keep them from killing more people?

If the crowd squeezes in around you and is moving, cross your arms and use your feet like a spring to stay upright. Falling down means you get trampled. You must keep your feet under you. Here is a crowd panic story. AC-130 aircraft has a full load of passengers. The plane makes a mild crash landing. They opened the paratroop door before the crash landing. The passengers were in such a panic to get out of the aircraft that none of them could get through the doors. They jammed up at the doorway. People on the ground would forcefully pull one out at a time. One guy they pulled out ran 50 yards on a broken leg. Panic is scary. — James H.

You are absolutely right, James, that the most critical thing you can do to avoid being trampled is to stay on your feet. Take a boxer’s stance to maintain your balance. It also helps if you keep your hands up by your chest to give yourself room to breathe.