Get Ready for the “Crack-Up Boom” by Bill Bonner – Casey Research

Justin’s note: Today, Doug Casey’s longtime friend and colleague Bill Bonner takes a look at the massive bubble the Fed has created. Below, he explains why “the coast is clear for a blow-out spree of money printing, borrowing, spending, and debt”…

By Bill Bonner, chairman, Bonner & Partners

For nearly two decades, the world’s central banks have labored hard, sweating to coax more digital money out of a stony and grudging economy.

More than $20 trillion did they bring forth via QE (buying stocks and bonds with newly created cash) – a mighty sum indeed.

But that is past. It is what wrought a Dow at 23,000 points… Amazon shares trading for $1,000… and a $6,000 bitcoin.

What it might wring out of the future is our subject for today.

Crack-Up Boom

The coast is clear for a blow-out spree of money printing, borrowing, spending, and debt.

The world’s four major economies are ready for it – with Shinzō Abe re-elected in Japan… Europe still under the spell of Mario “Whatever It Takes” Draghi… Donald J. Trump ready to do the Deep State’s bidding in America… and China with little choice but to pump in more cash and credit, as now the whole economy has come to depend on it.

(We read recently that the Chinese government is attempting to prop up the real estate market by buying nearly one out of every four new apartments.)

When it comes, the fireworks will probably be like what Austrian School economist Ludwig von Mises had in mind when he described a “crack-up boom,” the sort of nervous frenzy you get before you go to pieces completely.

But not so fast. There’s something missing… another sort of delirium that will bring on the final fever.

Stimulus Theory

Stocks have been going up for the last eight years.

From whence cometh so much buying pressure?

Didn’t people already have enough stocks in 2009? Did they yearn for more?