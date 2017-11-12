Counterfeit Coin Detection – Key Date Counterfeit Carson City 1870 Quarter By Max Spiegel – CoinWeek

TDC Note – Normally I struggle with mainstream media “counterfeit coins/bars” articles, but when they are highly prized, low mintage coins that can bring a thousands of dollars these are the types of coins/bars that thieves will focus. One or two coins hitting the market doesn’t make a big splash, but when they can generate 6 or 7 figure pay day for each coin minted for the counterfeiter then you have to pay attention.

The 1870-CC is the key to the Seated Liberty quarter series. Read about the counterfeit that was submitted and how our experts recognized it.

One of the most interesting fakes that NGC has received in the past year was an counterfeit Carson City 1870 quarter. The 1870-CC is the key to the Seated Liberty quarter series with a mintage of just 8,340 pieces and a very low survival rate. Fewer than 100 examples are believed to exist. The coin submitted to NGC had the overall impression of a Mint State coin and would easily have sold for a six figure sum had it been genuine.

This counterfeit was expertly produced and could have easily fooled even the most experienced coin dealers. NGC employs some of the world’s foremost authorities on counterfeit detection and our graders noticed that the mintmark style of this piece did not match other 1870-CC quarters.

All 1870-CC quarters were struck from the same pair of dies, and on the reverse the CC mintmark is small and the letters are widely spaced. The top serif of the first C points to the lower left end of the last arrow fletching.