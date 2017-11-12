Why America’s Deep State Needs Saudi Arabia by Nick Giambruno – Bonner and Partners

Over the past week, the government of Saudi Arabia began a shock-and-awe style political crackdown.

More than five dozen members of the royal family, ministers, and prominent businessmen were arrested. More than $800 billion in assets was seized by the government.

The official excuse is to stamp out corruption. But it’s clear that this is an attempt by the crown prince, and heir apparent to the throne, Mohammed bin Salman to consolidate power in the country.

You might think the United States would decry these sorts of actions.

As a candidate, Trump blasted the Saudis countless times. He called them the biggest funders of terrorism in the world.

But, after he took office, Trump did a complete 180. He stopped criticizing the Saudis. In fact, he’s now singing their praises.

It’s bizarre… as if someone put a severed horse head in his bed.

Trump’s about-face was astounding. But his newly adopted deference to the Saudis is no different than Obama’s, Baby Bush’s, or any previous president’s.

Today, I’ll tell you why Trump made such an abrupt turnaround. I’ll also explain why the Saudis get special treatment from the U.S. Deep State.

As Good As Gold

It’s been rightly said that he who holds the gold makes the rules.

After World War II, the U.S. had the largest gold reserves in the world, by far. Along with winning the war, this let the U.S. reconstruct the global monetary system around the dollar.

The new system, created at the Bretton Woods Conference in 1944, tied the currencies of virtually every country in the world to the U.S. dollar through a fixed exchange rate. It also tied the U.S. dollar to gold at a fixed rate of $35 an ounce.